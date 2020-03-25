Widely-Hated Konami Squashes Those PS5 Silent Hill Rumors

Konami responds to rumors that it is developing a Silent Hill game for PS5.

The rumor suggested that Hideo Kojima is part of the development team on the game.

Sony had reportedly managed to fix the difficult relationship between Kojima and Konami after the developer left the company in 2015.

Konami has now responded to those rumors that it has two Silent Hill games in development. The company told Rely on Horror, the horror gaming site that broke the story, that “We’re aware of all the rumors and reports but can confirm that they are not true. I know it’s not the answer your fans may want to hear.”

The news will be hugely disappointing to fans of Kojima’s and the PS5. Some had hoped that the Silent Hill game would be one of the PS5’s best exclusives as one of the only other big games confirmed for the console is Godfall.

Those who were disappointed with Death Stranding had also hoped that Kojima would finish developing P.T. Silent Hills. That game was a teaser for a full Kojima Silent Hill game and the new rumor suggested that Konami would allow him to release the full thing.

Gamers Hate Konami

It’s not just fans who lose out though as Konami’s decision not to make a Silent Hill game for PS5 will also be criticized. The company caused controversy for the way it treated Kojima, banning him from attending The Game Awards. Konami, in time, has become the company gamers love to hate.

The Metal Gear Solid games that it has released without Kojima have also been received negatively. Releasing the Kojima Silent Hill game would have been a great way for Konami to make it right with fans and to claw its way back out of pariah-ville.

