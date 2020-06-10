Coty's partnership with Kim Kardashian is even riskier than their initial partnership with her younger sister. | Source: Hayk Baghdasaryan / Photolure via REUTERS

Posted in: ShowbizOp-ed
Published:
June 10, 2020 8:35 PM UTC

Why Kim Kardashian May Be the Kiss of Death for the Coty Brand

The Coty brand is banking on Kim Kardashian to rescue them from the Kylie Jenner fallout. It may prove to be the brand's death knell.
Author: Bernadette Giacomazzo @gforce_bg
  • Kim Kardashian has signed a cosmetics deal with Coty.
  • This is the same brand that was nearly killed by the bad dealings of Kylie Jenner.
  • Though the brand is banking on Kim, it’s most likely going to be their death knell.

Kim Kardashian is a savior. That is, of course, if you believe Coty, who recently announced that they’re teaming up with the wife of Kanye West to launch her brand of cosmetics on a global scale.

The company apparently learned nothing from the mistakes of their most recent past. And it seems Wall Street may not have learned either.

Kim Kardashian Is Not Going to Save Coty

After the Kylie Jenner debacle, it was curious to see Coty return to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians well. | Source: Michael Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times/AFP

Last week, reports first emerged that Coty had sold off Wella haircare and overhauled its management team.

These moves had twin purposes: to provide a much-needed influx of capital and get rid of the problematic management in the wake of the Kylie Jenner fallout.

But returning Coty CEO Peter Harf, who is “good friends” with Kris Jenner, decided to bank on another Kardashian-Jenner horse — this time in the form of Kim Kardashian.

And after Harf made this announcement, Coty’s stock shot up.

But what makes this business move so incredible is how willing Harf was, once again, to hitch his wagon to the Kardashian-Jenner promotional machine.

After all, Forbes Magazine confirmed that Kylie Jenner “cooked her books” — that is, falsified her IRS tax returns — to show that her Kylie Cosmetics company was far more valuable than it really was.

When the fraud was discovered, Forbes issued a bombshell announcement confirming that they’d revoked Jenner’s billionaire status. And though Jenner denied Forbes’ claims, the fallout was swift: at one point, Coty’s stock plunged to a record low of $3.02.

Kim Kardashian has nowhere near the net worth of her baby sister. According to Forbes, Kardashian is worth approximately $350 million. But Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, is allegedly billionaire, which potentially sets the stage for a hilarious case of deja vu.

And all of this makes Coty’s investment into Kardashian all the more curious.

Are We Really Banking On Social Media? Again?

Jenner ranks among the most popular celebrities on Instagram, and look how that turned out for Coty. | Source: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP. Image Edited by CCN.com.

Bank of America analysts think that Coty’s partnership with Kardashian is a wise one. They argue:

Overall, both the Kylie and Kim brands lost momentum for much of 2019, with declining volume of social media conversations and visits to their respective websites, but trends have accelerated in 2020.

The volume of social media conversations on Kylie Cosmetics is more volatile than KKW (larger peak to trough), but visits to their respective brand websites and absolute number of conversations is four-to-five times higher for Kylie than Kim in recent months.

But Coty’s partnership with Kim Kardashian is even riskier than their initial partnership with her younger sister.

We’ve already talked about how influencer culture is all but dead, and none other than Kylie Jenner dealt the death blow to the house of cards.

Jenner ranks among the most popular celebrities on Instagram, and look how that turned out. This makes reliance on Kim Kardashian’s (somewhat smaller) social media presence to relaunch the struggling Coty brand a foolish gamble, at best.

So it will be interesting to see if Kim Kardashian can really turn this all around — or if, as we have every reason to suspect, this will all fall to pieces in less time than it took for Kylie’s billionaire facade to crumble.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth for CCN.com.

Show comments
Bernadette Giacomazzo @gforce_bg

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more. She is also the author of The Uprising series and is the CEO of the acclaimed G-Force Marketing & Publicity firm, which has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter and has scored film, television, radio, and print placements for celebrity clientele worldwide. Reach her via email: bgbusiness@bernadettegiacomazzo.com

More of: Kylie JennerKim KardashianKeeping Up With The KardashiansCoty

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

Ford’s Latest News Exposes Why Nikola Stock Is Such a Stupid Bet

This Is Why the Dow Jones Was So Dizzyingly Volatile Today

The Death of the American Shopping Mall Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Is Valorant Just a Fad?

Kingdom Hearts Coming to Game Pass Won’t Make the Story Easier to Understand

Your Biggest Fear About PS5 Games Might Be Coming True

Meghan Markle Is Going to Ditch Prince Harry – and Here’s Why

Don’t You Dare Shed a Tear for Lisa Vanderpump

Meghan Markle’s Hollywood Dream Might Crash & Burn – But Not for the Reason You Think

This Stock Market Chart Exposes the Insane Level of Retail Investor FOMO

Report Says U.S. Shale Industry May Collapse, But Oil Price Is Rising

The Fed Has Inflated the Mother of All Stock Market Bubbles

Bungie’s Destiny 2 Roadmap Isn’t Just Ambitious – It’s Surprisingly Refreshing

Sony Veteran’s PS5 Tease Puts Metal Gear Solid Fans on High Alert

It’s Not Mom-Shaming to Scold Kylie Jenner for Her Disgraceful Behavior

5 PS5 Games We Demand to See From Sony’s Next-Gen Reveal

Dow Teeters on Knife Edge Because the Fed May Kill the Money Cannons

Beyonce’s Rumored $100 Million Disney Deal Will Have Meghan Markle Fuming

Trump’s Toothless China Bite is All Bark This Stock Market: UBS

Alia Shawkat is Yet Another Celebrity Who’s Only Sorry She Got Caught

Persona 4 Golden Is Finally Coming to PC

Don’t Be Taken for a Ride: Nikola Corp (NKLA) Is Not the Next Tesla

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Had Everything They ‘Wanted’ – But They Threw It Away

Move Over Ellen DeGeneres, Anna Kendrick Has Something Tone-Deaf to Say

Ne-Yo Gets Emotional at George Floyd’s Funeral – Twitter Buries Him

Why It’s a Bad Sign That Naughty Dog Is Already Floating The Last of Us 3

Dow Tumbles with Boeing But Apple Vaults Nasdaq to Record High

Everyone Knew Stassi Schroeder Was Racist – They Just Chose to Ignore It

You’ll Never Guess What Stock Just Became America’s 3rd-Largest Car Company

The Last of Us Part II: PS4’s Biggest Exclusive Gets Bigger on Day 1

Kate Middleton’s Latest Stunt Was Peak Privilege at Its Worst

A Week Later, I’m Worried We Missed the Point of #BlackoutTuesday

No, Warren Buffett Isn’t Too Old – He’s Just Prudent

That Dino Crisis Remake Was Never Going to Happen – So Why Are You Surprised?

Five Hysterical Charts That Define This Extreme Stock Market

‘Dumb Money’ on Robinhood Is Winning With These Bankrupt Stocks

The Stock Market Is on a Collision Course with Reality & Not Even the Fed Can Save It

Vanderpump Rules Hides a Seedy Side – But the Truth Is Finally Coming Out

Don’t Bet Against a God of War Reveal During Sony’s PS5 Event

Far Cry 6: A ‘New Exotic Setting’ Won’t Save Ubisoft’s Recycled Franchise

Dow Collapses as ‘Psychotic’ Rally Pauses. What Happens Next?

Sony Will Demo PS5’s Most Underrated Feature – And You May Miss It

WHO’s Virus Announcement Adds Voltage to Stunning Stock Market Rally

Cyberpunk 2077 Launch Snub Pours Gasoline to Google Stadia Dumpster Fire

The Stock Market Is Looking Bullish – So Why Don’t Americans Agree?

Kylie Jenner Killed Influencer Culture – But She Didn’t Do It Alone

Hartley Sawyer Fired For Racist Tweets – You’re Next, Ellen Degeneres

The Economy Is in Shambles, But Don’t Expect a Discount on Your Xbox Series X

The Dow Just Soared Again – But Will the Federal Reserve Spoil the Party?

Nancy Pelosi’s Kente Cloth Stunt Is the Most Boomer Move of BLM