Why GeForce Now’s Surprise CyberPunk 2077 News Is Such a Big Deal

Nvidia announced today that CD Projekt Red’s upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 will be available at launch on the GeForce Now cloud gaming service.

Cyberpunk 2077 Available on GeForce Now at Launch

The company shared the news in a post published on the official GeForce forums, revealing that GeForce Now users will be able to jump in as soon as the game goes live on the Steam digital storefront on Sept. 17, 2020.

Nvidia says that a fully optimized Cyberpunk 2077 will make full use of its RTX-based servers.

Nvidia confirmed they are working with Cyberpunk 2077’s developer, CD Projekt Red, to bring the game to GeForce Now.

A Win-Win All-round

Last week, Nvidia revealed that it had removed Activision Blizzard’s entire Battle.net library following a contractual misunderstanding between the two companies. The service took a hit with the news, despite receiving high praise across the board (we tested took it for a test drive ourselves and we were thoroughly impressed).

Today’s announcement is sure to reassure those wary of GeForce Now’s potential after Activision Blizzard jumped ship.

By securing Cyberpunk 2077 – one of the most anticipated games of this year – Nvidia bolsters the service considerably. Cyberpunk 2077 compatibility with GeForce Now is win-win all-round.

Nvidia benefits from new subscribers eager to play the game. Would-be players can run a technically demanding title without investing in a top of the line gaming PC. Finally, CD Projekt Red benefits by expanding the Cyberpunk 2077 player base beyond “hardcore” gamers.

It isn’t unreasonable to presume that Nvidia is working behind the scenes to secure support for other upcoming high-profile releases. This should pave the way for how the service evolves in the coming months and years.