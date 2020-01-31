WHO Prioritizes Money Over Lives as Coronavirus Hits the U.K.

U.K. officials have confirmed the first two cases of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Despite the burgeoning outbreak, it appears the WHO is still prioritizing trade and travel over human life.

Even with the quarantine in place, inadequate screening measures likely missed the infected British passengers.

The U.K. is scheduled to leave the E.U. today but nobody cares. The hot-button topic on everyone’s mind right now is the escalating coronavirus which has now hit British shores.

The Department of Health and Social Care has just confirmed the first two cases of the virus in Britain [gov.co.uk] – both members of the same family.

Britons are naturally unhappy with the news given that only two days ago people on return flights from China were placed in quarantine [BBC].

The NHS is providing specialist care for the patients in an effort to contain further outbreaks:

The NHS is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections and we are already working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread.

The confirmation now brings the tally to 16 confirmed cases in Europe [BNO News]: France (6), Germany (5), England (2), Italy (2), and Finland (1).

WHO Prioritizes Money Over Lives

The World Health Organization (WHO) yesterday finally declared the issue a public health emergency [WHO] yet economic researcher Chris Martensen (Ph.D. Pathology) argues that the announcement stinks of financial elitism:

The U.N health body stressed that trade and travel should continue as normal despite an alarming increase in confirmed cases [Johns Hopkins].

One Redditor is charting the deaths over time of Corona [Reddit] compared to the Swine Flu and SARS outbreaks. The results, at this early stage, are not encouraging.

Coronavirus Screening Still Not Adequate

Epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding has voiced his concern over the inadequate screening methods used to properly detect the virus.

Its long incubation period is likely one reason for not detecting the two British passengers in question.

CCN earlier reported that the Coronavirus emergency has the potential to devastate the stock market.

With a number of airlines and businesses suspending travel to the world’s second-biggest economy, the outcome looks inevitable.

Disclaimer: The above should not be considered trading advice from CCN.com. The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.