Posted in: Market NewsOp-ed
Published:
January 31, 2020 1:58 AM UTC

WHO Coronavirus Emergency Could Devastate The Stock Market

The WHO upgraded coronavirus from a regional to worldwide health emergency. The stock market is far more vulnerable than it was during SARS.

Author: W. E. Messamore @thehuli

After reconvening on Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global health emergency. Here's what it could mean for the stock market. | Image: REUTERS / Denis Balibouse

  • The World Health Organization officially declared a global health emergency Thursday. The coronavirus has spread to at least 18 countries.
  • The stock market rallied Tuesday and Wednesday on the WHO’s reluctance to declare a crisis.
  • But stocks tumbled Thursday after the CDC confirmed the first U.S. transmission of the virus. The latest escalation could be devastating.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a global public health emergency Thursday. The fast-spreading virus causes a potentially deadly respiratory infection. So far, coronavirus has infected over 8,000 people and killed at least 171. It has spread to 18 other countries from China, where the coronavirus originated in the city of Wuhan, including India, the United States, France, and Germany.

WHO has waited to declare a public emergency. But as the organization convened a panel Thursday to reevaluate the pandemic’s status, the CDC confirmed a new development. The first person-to-person transmission of coronavirus within the United States likely impacted the WHO’s decision.

Stock Market’s Worst Headwind Since Tariff Wars

An end in sight to the U.S.-China trade war vastly improved the outlook for stocks going into 2020. It seemed like nothing could stop the stock market bulls from pushing the Dow to to 30,000 in no time. Not even an unsettling brush with a shooting war in the Middle East. But the stunningly fast spread of the coronavirus, and its serious deadliness, put the bull market on hold.

The stock market went from euphoric to cautious in the second half of January as coronavirus spread. It rallied this week as the WHO hesitated to upgrade it from a regional to a global crisis. Now news reports show the virus spreading quickly all over the world. And health authorities are preparing for the worst. The market seems to be reflecting these fears as the major indexes struggled for direction.

Coronavirus Hits At A Worse Time Than SARS

The SARS and H1N1 “Swine Flu” pandemics struck at historic stock market low points. But Wuhan coronavirus has become a global health emergency after the longest bull market in history and a recent stock melt up. | Source: TradingView (Dow Blue, S&P 500 Orange)

Equities are more vulnerable to economic shocks from this virus than they were to SARS and H1N1. The last major global pandemics didn’t hit such an overvalued stock market. Those health crises struck at market low points with no room left to move but up.

But just as alarming is the fact that China wasn’t nearly as big or important to the global economy back in 2003. One analyst warns the epidemic could even be a “Lehman-type moment tipping point” for the Chinese economy.

It could plunge the entire world economy into another massive recession. Head of Research Patrick Perret-Green at economic intelligence firm AdMacro, even says the nervous markets are “far too casual” about the dangers:

If the WHO (World Health Organization) is correct and the virus impacts for months, it doesn’t seem unreasonable that it could knock at least 1% off China’s growth and 0.5% off global growth… it’s not inconceivable that China could tip the global economy into an effective recession.

Markets will have one more day to trade following the WHO announcement. Then two days to continue monitoring coronavirus developments while keeping an eye on futures movements. The first week in February could be disastrous for the stock markets if coronavirus keeps spreading at this rate.

Disclaimer: The reports and opinions in this article do not represent investment or trading advice from CCN.com.

This article was edited by Sam Bourgi.

W. E. Messamore @thehuli

Markets Contributor for CCN living in Nashville, Tennessee. Bachelor of Business Administration from Belmont University in 2009 (majored in Entrepreneurship). Organized Senator Rand Paul's first and second online fundraisers in 2009. Correctly predicted the bitcoin bull market of 2019. Roving editor for the Independent Voter Network since 2013. Email me | Follow Me on Twitter (followed by: fmr Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX), Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), fmr NM Gov. Gary Johnson, and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY))

More of: CoronavirusDow Jones
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

The Dow Is Imploding & Donald Trump Just Made It Worse

PS5 ‘Leak’ Claims to Reveal an Uncensored Look at the User Interface

What Raging Forex Volatility Tells Us About Friday’s Stock Market Plunge

Flew Southwest Recently? You Did Great Arriving Alive

This Is Why the Dow Jones Crashed More Than 500 Points

Bombshell Study Estimates 75,800 People are Infected With Coronavirus in Wuhan

Jake Paul Just Sent a Savage Message to Arrogant Boxing Purists

This Simple Maneuver Will Help Warren Buffett Make $1.3 Billion in Dying Newspapers

Amazon Escapes Bloody Friday With 7% Gain as U.S. Declares National Health Emergency

Relax! Coronavirus is Less Dangerous Than the Flu, Says Epidemic Expert

Trump Rape Claim Scandal Flashes Eerie Parallel to Clinton Impeachment

Dow Staggers After Bellwether Stock Delivers Sharp Warning

EA Confirms It’s Busy Working on Next-Generation ‘Sims 5’

S&P 500 Due for Major Correction as Valuations Soar to Unprecedented Levels

MacKenzie Bezos Picked a Horrible Time to Sell Amazon Shares