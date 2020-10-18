What Meghan Markle Wants, Meghan Markle Gets? Not According To the Queen

“What Meghan wants, Meghan gets” is one of the single most infuriatingly petulant things I’ve ever heard.

Prince Harry was partial to yelling this very phrase often during the Sussexes short-lived times as royals.

One woman didn’t buy into the nonsense, though, and slapped both of the Markle’s down.

How many times have we heard it said in the media? That Prince Harry would often shout that what Meghan Markle wants, she gets?

It really is the perfect example of how spoiled and petulant this couple is.

However, it would appear that not everyone got the memo on how things are supposed to work.

There’s one powerful individual who dismissed the cringeworthy pleadings from “simply” Harry that “what Meghan wants, Meghan gets.”

Queen Elizabeth has seen it all. Meghan Markle doesn’t impress nor intimidate her

Look, I know that a lot of the Meghan Markle fanbase doesn’t know the first thing about the royal family. In fact, they probably know as much as Meghan herself does, which isn’t much by the looks of it.

Here’s a short history lesson, children. Gather round aunt Aubrey and learn a little. I’ll keep it simple for the Sussex Squad at the back of the class.

The Queen has been doing her thing since 1952.

That’s right. 1952. Almost 70 years.

When Meghan Markle was a teenager studying theatre and international studies in the U.S., the then Princess Elizabeth spent those same teenage years as a member of the Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War II, working as a mechanic and driver for the British military.

While Meghan Markle talks like a feminist, Queen Elizabeth actually is a feminist

While many admire Meghan Markle for speaking out against President Trump, Queen Elizabeth went far beyond words and into action, as described by Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles shortly after a visit to Britain by Saudi Crown Prince Abdullah:

After lunch, the Queen had asked her royal guest whether he would like a tour of the estate. The royal Land Rovers were drawn up in front of the castle. As instructed, the Crown Prince climbed into the front seat of the front Land Rover, his interpreter in the seat behind. To his surprise, the Queen climbed into the driving seat, turned the ignition, and drove off. Women are not — yet — allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia, and Abdullah was not used to being driven by a woman, let alone a queen.

Not only did The Queen drive, but she did so in a manner befitting someone with military-grade driving skills:

His nervousness only increased as the Queen, an Army driver in wartime, accelerated the Land Rover along the narrow Scottish estate roads, talking all the time. Through his interpreter, the Crown Prince implored the Queen to slow down and concentrate on the road ahead.

I think we can all agree that Queen Elizabeth is indeed a real-life bad-ass and was breaking ground for feminist causes back when feminism wasn’t a cool hashtag or something to incorporate into your brand.

What Meghan wants isn’t necessarily what she will end up getting

Which brings me back to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry laying out demands before their wedding.

Particularly over the tiara that Meghan wanted to wear. A tiara that wasn’t available for Meghan to use.

According to Robert Lacey, in his new book “Battle of Brothers,” when the subject of which tiara Meghan Markle would wear at the wedding came up, Prince Harry launched into his “what Meghan wants, Meghan gets” nonsense.

The Queen wasn’t impressed, nor was she buying what poor little Harry was selling.

Her response?

Meghan cannot have whatever she wants. She gets the tiara that she’s given by me.

Boom. Mic drop moment right there.

So if any of you are ever asked what Meghan Markle has in common with Crown Prince Abdullah of Saudi, you know the answer.

Both were schooled and slapped down by Queen Elizabeth.

Class over, Markle fans. Be sure to read up on the info I’ve given you. There may be a pop quiz at the end of the week!

