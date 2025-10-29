Whale.io Confirms First Airdrop for Crock Dentist NFT Holders

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Willemstad, Curaçao, October 29th, 2025, Chainwire

Whale.io has announced that the first airdrop for Crock Dentist NFT holders is scheduled for this weekend, following strong early performance of the recently launched Whale Originals title.

The limited collection of 1,000 Crock Dentist NFTs has already seen significant adoption, with more than 300 unique holders. Early secondary market activity is underway on Magic Eden, where the first NFTs have been listed, bought, and sold, establishing initial pricing and liquidity for the collection.

Real-Time Stats and Airdrop Projections

Whale.io has rolled out live game statistics for Crock Dentist, offering full transparency into key performance indicators. The dashboard, accessible directly on the platform, displays real-time turnover, wager volume, and player activity. This data confirms the game has generated over $250,000 in turnover since launch. The game’s 98% Return to Player (RTP) structure allocates the 2% house edge entirely to fund airdrops for NFT holders.

Based on current metrics, Whale.io estimates the first airdrop will exceed $5,000 in $WHALE tokens. With each NFT entitled to 0.1% of the total distribution.

Users who have not yet minted will miss the upcoming airdrop. Minting remains open on Whale.io, but with supply capped at 1,000 and over 30% already claimed, availability is limited.

Social Campaigns Offer Free NFT Entry

To broaden access, Whale.io has launched targeted social campaigns on X (@WhaleGames_en), where users can win Crock Dentist NFTs through engagement activities such as retweets, game-related quizzes, and community challenges.

The $WHALE token powers multiple functions within the ecosystem, including gameplay, battle pass purchases, and staking. Following TGE, expanded utilities will further integrate the token across Whale.io’s offerings.

About Whale.io

Whale.io is an online casino and sportsbook platform specializing in proprietary Whale Originals games and transparent, blockchain-based reward systems. The platform combines traditional gaming entertainment with community-owned value through NFTs and native tokenomics.

Discover the future of Whale.io Casino and Whale Token by checking them out here:

Website: https://whale.io/nft

Socials: https://linktr.ee/whalesocials_tg

