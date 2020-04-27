Weirdly-Popular Google Doodle Games Expose How Boring Coronavirus Is

Google is bringing back “classic” Google Doodle games.

Their viral popularity proves just how boring coronavirus quarantines are proving to be.

Americans are having a tougher time fighting boredom than a killer virus.

Google has begun releasing “classic” Google Doodle games. And in a depressing sign of how coronavirus has reintroduced us to mind-numbing boredom, millions of Americans are desperate enough to play them.

But the reappearance of popular Google Doodle games is just the tip of the Covid-19 boredom iceberg. Waiting out the coronavirus is so boring that even long-lost hobbies like sewing, baking, and model trains are making a comeback.

Popular Google Doodle Games Make a Depressing Comeback

Coronavirus has locked millions of us inside our homes, and we’re running out of things to do. Many of us can’t work. We can’t go out to meet friends. And there are only so many times we can binge Stranger Things.

This is why Google is re-releasing its most popular Google Doodle games. As it announced yesterday, it appreciates that many of us are bored out of our minds.

As COVID-19 continues to impact communities … people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!

In other words, Google thinks we must be so desperate for any kind of distraction that we’ll jump at the chance of playing some old mini-games. That’s what it has come to: clamoring for scraps thrown down to us by our digital overlords.

We Love Old Mini-Games

Sadly, it seems Google is right. This is what its own Google Trends data tells us:

Yes, “Popular Google Doodle games” was the top trending search in the United States yesterday. It garnered more than one million searches, and that was a day before the first game in the “series” was released.

If anything is an indication of just how much the coronavirus has bored us, this is it. Sure, these mini-games aren’t terrible. But even the most popular Google Doodle games are fairly simplistic. So the idea that millions of Americans are excited about their re-emergence is revealing, to say the least.

Incredibly, some people really do seem to be enthusiastic about Google Doodle games. Are they really that scared of being left alone with themselves?

Even worse, some people clearly have so much time on their hands that they can afford to find “secret” ways of completing Google Doodle games. Isn’t there something better they could be doing?

Coronavirus Brings Back Old Hobbies

It’s not only popular Google Doodle games that are enjoying a resurgence in the age of coronavirus. As the desire to escape our own company mounts to historic levels, long-lost hobbies are also making a comeback.

Baking, sewing, slot car racing, model railways, stamp collecting, and even book reading are witnessing a marked uptick in interest.

But while we could sneer at people being so “unfashionable,” the return of boredom and of slower hobbies is actually a good thing.

Prior to the lockdown, far too many of us were leading hectic, overworked, and stressful lives. We had lost the ability to be bored, which can be good for mental health if handled creatively.

So while we obviously can’t wait for life to get back to whatever “normal” looks like, one silver lining of the coronavirus lockdown — and of the reappearance of popular Google Doodle games — could be that we re-learn how to live at a slower pace.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.