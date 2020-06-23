We Just Witnessed the End of an Era for the PlayStation 4

Sucker Punch announced that upcoming PS4 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima has officially gone gold.

The news signals that the game is complete and ready for mass pressing.

Ghost of Tsushima marks the end of a wildly successful era for PlayStation.

Developer Sucker Punch Productions announced today that the final swan song PS4 exclusive, Ghost of Tsushima, has gone gold, marking the end of what has been an incredibly successful generation for PlayStation.

Ghost of Tsushima Goes Gold

Taking to Twitter to share the news, Sucker Punch says:

We’re thrilled to announce that #GhostOfTsushima has gone GOLD! This is the culmination of years of hard work from our team and we can’t wait to get it into your hands on July 17!

Going gold indicates that the development process is complete. The developer has burned the final version of the game onto a master disc. Publisher PlayStation will use this disc for mass pressing and distribution of the game ahead of release on July 17.

Going gold also nullifies any further delays caused by development hurdles. Only manufacturing and distribution hiccups can trigger a delay, which, considering the successful release of The Last of Us Part II last week, seems highly unlikely.

Aside from some last-minute bug fixing and polishing pushed out as a day-one patch, Sucker Punch has finished Ghost of Tsushima.

The End of an Era for the PS4

Although Ghost of Tsushima isn’t the last game arriving on PS4, it is the last launching exclusively on the console. It’s also the final PS4 game from Sony’s stacked PlayStation Studios roster.

Once Ghost of Tsushima releases, PlayStation will make a definitive switch to developing titles for the next-gen PS5. It marks a final full stop on the PS4 era.

As fitting farewells go to a generation dominated by the PS4 – thanks to numerous acclaimed exclusives and over 110 million units sold – Ghost of Tsushima hits the nail on the head.

That’s it, folks. Now, bring on the next-gen.