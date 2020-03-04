Viral TikTok ‘Skull-Breaker’ Challenge is the Internet Hitting Peak Stupid

Social media has provided many memorable moments, including planking, the ice-bucket challenge, and the cinnamon challenge.

The latest challenge has to be the dumbest we’ve seen yet, resulting in not just head injuries but also broken bones and even Seizures.

There have been two arrests thus far, but it’s unlikely they’ll be the last if this ridiculous fad continues.

It was only a matter of time. The reaction to the TikTok skull breaker challenge is anything but shock. No one is surprised by this latest ridiculous internet fail that’s doing the rounds.

That there are very few eyebrows raised says a lot about how low the bar is when it comes to our children when they have access to a camera and an audience.

The TikTok skull breaker challenge is the latest in a long line of viral internet nonsense

The first internet “challenge” that I can recall is the planking craze. Remember that?

People posting photos of themselves in various locations and social settings lying flat out on their stomachs?

Yeah, it was fantastic. Big laughs all-round. Especially the morons who always take things a step too far, such as Acton Beale, who plummeted to his death after planking on a seventh-floor balcony in Australia.

Since then, things have gone from bad to worse. We’ve seen the cinnamon challenge and other assorted challenges that involve doing dangerous things.

Now TikTok users are getting in on the act and taking things to a whole new level of stupidity.

Concussions, broken bones, seizures, and criminal charges

The name of this particular challenge should give away how dangerous it is.

The TikTok skull breaker challenge.

Yeah, with a name like that, it takes a special kind of moron to get involved. Unsurprisingly, there’s an endless line of wannabes willing to risk the health of others for a little TikTok fame.

At the risk of encouraging more people to get involved, I’m going to look at what this so-called challenge entails.

Three people stand together, giving the impression that they are learning a new dance move. They encourage the unsuspecting person in the middle to jump into the air, at which point they kick the person’s feet out from under them, causing them to fall headfirst to the ground. Via Twitter:

It’s hilarious.

Well, try telling that to the two New Jersey teenagers who have been charged with third-degree aggravated assault of a seventh-grader.

Kids will be kids, but this TikTok challenge could end in death

The seventh-grader involved suffered a concussion and seizure as a result of the TikTok challenge, with his mother commenting:

“He’s doing better, but he feels like he’s being punished because he can’t do the things he likes to do. We need to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else. They’re 13-year-old boys, and they just don’t think.”

Part of the problem is that TikTok is still growing as a platform. Many children aren’t yet using it, with one of the victims of the skull breaker challenge breaking their wrist due to being unprepared for what was coming.

Teri Smith claims her son didn’t really know what TikTok was and wasn’t aware of what was going on when he was knocked to the floor and broke his wrist.

TikTok is distancing themselves from this insanity, and rightfully so.

Kids will be kids, but there has to be a line drawn somewhere.

