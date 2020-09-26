Vin Diesel Just Released His First Song ‘Feel Like I Do’ — But Why?

Vin Diesel has released his first single, “Feel Like I Do.”

The song dropped live on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” before it went to Spotify.

Is this just another attempt of an actor trying to become a recording artist?

Vin Diesel is taking his karaoke skills to the big leagues.

He just released his first single, “Feel Like I Do,” written and produced by Petey Martin, and released through Kygo’s Palm Tree Records label.

Since Diesel can’t be on a movie set due to Covid-19, he gave singing a chance, but maybe he should have kept this one to himself.

How Vin Diesel’s “Feel Like I Do” Came About

Before dropping the single, Diesel hinted at releasing music on his Instagram, saying:

For so long, I have been promising to release music… encouraged by you, to step out of my comfort zone. Thank you for believing in me. As always, I hope to make you proud.

When the song dropped on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (that already makes me cringe), it was met with an equally awkward virtual crowd trying to bop to it (cringe again). Fans on Twitter were quick to comment on it:

The virtual Kelly Clarkson Show audience members awkwardly dancing to Vin Diesel's new song is the funniest thing I've seen in weeks. pic.twitter.com/eI0BEuNSPN — Josh Kurp (@JoshKurp) September 25, 2020

Diesel also sent a recorded message to the talk show explaining that he would have been on the set of “Fast & Furious 9” right now, but it’s been pushed back.

Instead, he thought he’d make some music. Yay for us! He said:

I have another creative outlet, another way to show you or share with you my heart– One of the people who first believed in me was Kygo.

Later on, the song dropped on Spotify.

Three Minutes Too Long

The song itself is nothing special. If you’re wondering what the actor’s singing voice sounds like, remember he has a deep voice. When he sings, it’s even deeper and muddled.

The track fades in like any other typical pop song, and you can’t tell what he’s saying until the chorus of “Do Do Do’s.” It’s just a mess of sounds and heavy mixing. Diesel’s voice does not sound good next to the synths at all.

What’s worse is it’s three minutes of the same thing over and over. If Diesel really wanted to pursue music, he should think about going into a different genre. Pop just doesn’t suit him and his voice.

The single’s picture is even weird. He shouldn’t take photos of himself where we can look up his nose.

Should He Have Kept This To Himself?

What is with actors wanting to become musicians and musicians wanting to be actors? It only works with a few celebrities. Most aren’t blessed with the ability to dominate all forms of entertainment.

Take, for example, Bruce Willis and Eddie Murphy, like this tweet points out:

Talk about Bruce Willis’ hit and Vin Diesel’s track but ain’t nuthin’ touching this…. pic.twitter.com/9solpuWNKA — Doctor John Disco (@CootahHart79) September 25, 2020

Other people on Twitter were quick to denounce the song.

It’s great that Diesel likes to sing, and he should do anything that makes him feel good, but does it need to be released just so he can make a buck? He already makes millions in the “Fast & Furious” franchise. Instead, he should have posted a video of him singing here and there if he wanted.

This is all a bit of a joke, to be honest. Cars and action films are more his speed.

