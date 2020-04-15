Valorant Beta Drops Extended to All Twitch Streamers – But There’s a Catch

Closed beta drops are now active on all Valorant streams on Twitch.

Riot Games hasn’t increased the number of drops available, though.

The developer has gifted closed beta access to thousands of the most engaged Valorant stream viewers.

Riot Games has enabled Valorant closed beta drops to all streamers playing the game, but don’t get your hopes up – the number of drops hasn’t increased. Or at least, Riot hasn’t increased those coveted access slots beyond the 25% boost announced last week.

More Twitch Streams, Same Amount of Beta Drops

In the second update published on the official Valorant website since the closed beta went live last week, Riot Games explains that drops are no longer limited to the most high-profile streamers.

Viewers can potentially secure a drop by watching all and any Valorant stream on Twitch. From your 50,000-fan celebrity to your ten-viewer streamer, drops are available across the board.

As Riot announced last week, drops are running 24/7. Viewers can even land one when not on Twitch, as long as they’ve watched for a minimum of a couple of hours.

Please note that this change doesn’t increase the number of drops, just that you can watch any VALORANT stream to be eligible.

The drops remain limited to viewers in Europe, Canada, the U.S., Turkey, Russia, and CIS countries, though. Riot says it’s moving as fast as possible to extend the closed beta to other regions. Brazil, Latin America, and South Korea are reportedly on the cards, but Riot is not in a position to provide firm dates yet.

Valorant Server Load Management Remains a Priority

Riot notes that it’s observed eager fans who’ve sunk dozens of hours into Valorant streams only to leave empty-handed. If you are among the most devoted drop hunters, you may have a pleasant surprise waiting when you next load up Twitch.

Riot says:

We know it hurts to be unlucky, so we went through a few thousand of the most engaged VALORANT stream viewers and manually gave access as a thank you. Thank you, your internet, and your eyeballs.

As for when we can expect the number of closed beta players to increase, Riot once again points to efforts to ensure a stable, competitive ecosystem for Valorant.

Riot is still rolling out server infrastructure across the globe but notes that load management remains a priority.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.