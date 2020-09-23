The Assassin’s Creed Video Proves Ubisoft Hasn’t Changed

Ubisoft seems to be addicted to making mistakes after uploading a video of Assassin’s Creed protagonists, with none of the women included.
  • Date published: 2020-09-23T23:55:01+00:00
Ubisoft
Ubisoft has not been practicing what they've been trying to preach. | Source: Frederic J. BROWN / AFP
  • Ubisoft recently found itself in hot water of various allegations of misogynistic workplace culture and sexual abuse.
  • Despite this, they recently posted a video to the Assassin’s Creed Twitter page omitting all of the series’ female assassins.
  • This video is a clear sign that nothing has changed at the company.

Ubisoft has managed to show that its toxic workplace culture still hasn’t changed much.

On the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter page, they posted a video of the protagonists from much of the famous series.

Fans quickly noticed the glaring omission of any of the numerous female protagonists.

Despite their promises to be better, Ubisoft still doesn’t think much of women, and no amount of phony apologies will make me think otherwise.

Ubisoft Shouldn’t Have Needed Telling

Since the original video came out, Ubisoft has issued an apology and uploaded a new version of the video with the following text:

We clearly missed some great assassins in this video, and we apologise. We’ve updated the asset to highlight ALL the assassins who master the hidden blade. Thanks to our passionate community for their input.
The problem is that it shouldn’t take your community pestering you to have women added to your promotional material. Female assassins have been a considerable part of the series since Assassin’s Creed: Liberty.
Ubisoft - Fan Twitter Reactions
When the original video was posted, fans were upset at what seemed like a deliberate omission of female characters. | Source: Twitter

Nothing Has Been Fixed

Adding some female characters to a video because the fanbase got annoyed is not a sign that things are better at Ubisoft. If things werebetter, they probably would have thought of that before it even went out.

This situation is just so baffling. Considering the specific hot water that Ubisoft has been finding themselves in for months, why did no one think that omitting all female characters would be a problem?

I’d expect Ubisoft to be on high alert right now. However, since the controversy came to light, there has been at least one major scandal and a general sense that not much has changed.

Ubisoft can gabble on about learning from past mistakes, but actions speak louder than words, and right now, their actions show that nothing has changed.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Aaron Weaver edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

* All comments must be approved by staff before appearing on CCN.com. We do not allow bad language, hate speech, nor verbal attacks on staff or other commentators. Some comments may be edited for clarification or if they are in breach of our comment policy. If you wish to delete your comment or data, please contact us.

  • Date modified: 2020-09-23T23:55:01+00:00
William Worrall

William Worrall

William Worrall is a professional writer based out of the UK who has been writing about video and tabletop games for over a decade and has covered industry events such as EGX and UKGE. , contact him at william.worrall@ccn.com, see his LinkedIn profile here, or check him out on Muck Rack.

More from this author:

Related Stories:

Recent News:

Follow Us

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

© 2020 Copyright: Hawkfish AS. HQ: Drengsrudhagen 6, 1385, Asker, Norway. Regional Offices: 440 Moy Ave, N9A 2N4, Windsor, Canada. C – 502, Flushing Meadows, Ferns City Road, Doddanekundi, 560037, Bangalore, India. Hurt, 560037, USA.

Editorial Team

Chief Editor: Samburaj Das – samburaj@ccn.com
U.S. Editor: Aaron Weaver – aaron.weaver@ccn.com
Financial Editor: Sam Bourgi – sam.bourgi@ccn.com
Director and Founder: Jonas Borchgrevink -jonas.borchgrevink@ccn.com
HR and Recruiting: Pamela Meropiali – pamela.meropiali@ccn.com
Sales Manager: Pankaj Upadhyay – pankaj@ccn.com.

Phone number: +47 98 48 24 99.

1