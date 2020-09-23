The Assassin’s Creed Video Proves Ubisoft Hasn’t Changed

Ubisoft recently found itself in hot water of various allegations of misogynistic workplace culture and sexual abuse.

Despite this, they recently posted a video to the Assassin’s Creed Twitter page omitting all of the series’ female assassins.

This video is a clear sign that nothing has changed at the company.

Ubisoft has managed to show that its toxic workplace culture still hasn’t changed much.

On the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter page, they posted a video of the protagonists from much of the famous series.

Fans quickly noticed the glaring omission of any of the numerous female protagonists.

Despite their promises to be better, Ubisoft still doesn’t think much of women, and no amount of phony apologies will make me think otherwise.

The blade is back. pic.twitter.com/VGLN2pDxqw — Assassins Creed UK (@Assassins_UK) September 21, 2020

Ubisoft Shouldn’t Have Needed Telling

Since the original video came out, Ubisoft has issued an apology and uploaded a new version of the video with the following text:

We clearly missed some great assassins in this video, and we apologise. We’ve updated the asset to highlight ALL the assassins who master the hidden blade. Thanks to our passionate community for their input.

The problem is that it shouldn’t take your community pestering you to have women added to your promotional material. Female assassins have been a considerable part of the series since Assassin’s Creed: Liberty.

Nothing Has Been Fixed

Adding some female characters to a video because the fanbase got annoyed is not a sign that things are better at Ubisoft. If things werebetter, they probably would have thought of that before it even went out.

This situation is just so baffling. Considering the specific hot water that Ubisoft has been finding themselves in for months, why did no one think that omitting all female characters would be a problem?

I’d expect Ubisoft to be on high alert right now. However, since the controversy came to light, there has been at least one major scandal and a general sense that not much has changed.

Ubisoft can gabble on about learning from past mistakes, but actions speak louder than words, and right now, their actions show that nothing has changed.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.