Posted in: Gaming News
Published:
February 13, 2020 6:58 AM UTC

Ubisoft Disappoints Fans Again with Lame Prince of Persia Reveal

Ubisoft announces a new Prince of Persia game but fans will likely be incredibly disappointed by the new reveal.

Author: Jasmine Henry @jasminetwts

The developer of the Assassins Creed series is surely capable of delivering a bold new Prince of Persia. They're just choosing not to. | Source: Ubisoft

  • Ubisoft announces a Prince of Persia VR escape room.
  • This isn’t the new Prince of Persia game that fans have been asking for.
  • The company also disappointed fans by failing not to announce a new Splinter Cell game in its financial briefing.

There was a surprise Prince of Persia game announcement today but it wasn’t what fans wanted. Ubisoft confirmed that it will be bringing a Prince of Persia VR escape room to more than 300 locations around the world.

The game will be called Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time and can be played by up to four players of all ages. Players will have to work together to stop an evil magi who wants to use the Hourglass of Time to create an army of sand monsters. The Dagger of Time can also be used to transform time as they try to solve puzzles.

Watch some of the gameplay from the groundbreaking action-adventure series in this video.

The VR escape room offers the sort of story and gameplay that fans have enjoyed in series since the original 1987 classic.

However, fans just want a new video game and not a new escape room. The last title was mobile game titled Prince of Persia: Escape which was released in 2018.

Ubisoft has also been doing something like this with its Splinter Cell series. It didn’t announce a new Splinter Cell game in its financial briefing but it has put the main character Sam Fisher in mobile games.

It is possible that Ubisoft will choose to make a new Prince of Persia game is the VR escape room is successful. This could take years to develop so fans shouldn’t expect an announcement this year.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.

Jasmine Henry @jasminetwts

Jasmine is a technology and pop culture writer from the UK. Reach her at jstationx.com and via email at [firstname] at jstationx dot com

More of: Prince of PersiaUbisoft
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

Forget Coronavirus: This ‘Earth Destroyer’ Asteroid Could Kill You First

Bloomberg Channels Sun Tzu to Hit Trump Where Rival Dems Can’t

Alibaba CEO’s Coronavirus Warning Spells Doom for the Stock Market

Dow Struggles as Coronavirus Panic Inflames U.S.-China Tensions

Explosion in Coronavirus Cases Sends Gold to 10-Day High

Woke Warren Zealots Embarrass Themselves by Fat-Shaming Dean Cain

Bregman & Altuve’s Apology Was So Cringeworthy It Was Hilarious

Tesla Raises $2 Billion: Did Elon Musk Lie to Investors?

Will Disney Finally Let Gamers See the Darker Side of Mickey Mouse?

Epic Games Store Just Revealed One of Its Biggest Freebies Ever

Triple-Doubles & Free Tuition: LeBron James Doing Big Things Both on and off the Court

Does Colin Kaepernick Not Realize It’s Obvious He’s Lying?

Jeff Bezos Cashed Out $4 Billion in Amazon Stock For a Mighty Shopping Spree

Ricky Gervais’ Anti-Virtue Signaling Crusade Is Still Virtue Signaling

3 Reasons Why Baby Boomers Could Cause the Next Stock Market Crash