Ubisoft Disappoints Fans Again with Lame Prince of Persia Reveal

Ubisoft announces a Prince of Persia VR escape room.

This isn’t the new Prince of Persia game that fans have been asking for.

The company also disappointed fans by failing not to announce a new Splinter Cell game in its financial briefing.

There was a surprise Prince of Persia game announcement today but it wasn’t what fans wanted. Ubisoft confirmed that it will be bringing a Prince of Persia VR escape room to more than 300 locations around the world.

The game will be called Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time and can be played by up to four players of all ages. Players will have to work together to stop an evil magi who wants to use the Hourglass of Time to create an army of sand monsters. The Dagger of Time can also be used to transform time as they try to solve puzzles.

Watch some of the gameplay from the groundbreaking action-adventure series in this video.

The VR escape room offers the sort of story and gameplay that fans have enjoyed in series since the original 1987 classic.

However, fans just want a new video game and not a new escape room. The last title was mobile game titled Prince of Persia: Escape which was released in 2018.

Ubisoft has also been doing something like this with its Splinter Cell series. It didn’t announce a new Splinter Cell game in its financial briefing but it has put the main character Sam Fisher in mobile games.

It is possible that Ubisoft will choose to make a new Prince of Persia game is the VR escape room is successful. This could take years to develop so fans shouldn’t expect an announcement this year.