Welp, Donald Trump Just Killed the College Football Season

August 10, 2020 9:18 PM UTC
Donald Trump tweeted out support for the college football season, which all but guarantees it's going to get canceled.

One thing's clear: If Trump's on board with the college football season, the majority of the country won't be. | Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

  • On Monday, Donald Trump praised a Trevor Lawrence tweet calling for the college football season to proceed.
  • College football’s immediate future was already dicey.
  • With Trump on record calling for a season, we can be sure it’s doomed.

When some people, like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, get involved with something, it turns to gold. For others – like President Donald Trump – that is not the case.

It doesn’t matter if his intentions are commendable. Nor does if it even matter if he’s right. When Trump talks – or tweets – many of his critics shut down.

They immediately turn against whatever position he takes – often for no other reason than because he advocated for it. It happens all the time.

Prepare for public support for the college football season to evaporate next – because Trump just weighed in:

Donald Trump tweeted out his support for the college football season, signaling its imminent doom. | Source: Twitter

Trump Backs Trevor Lawrence – And I Bet It’s Going to Backfire

Trump’s Monday afternoon tweet was a response to an earlier post from Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence advocates for the college football season to go on as scheduled. He wants to play – as long as student-athletes have access to “universal mandated health & safety procedures and protocols.”

After talking with stars from teams around the country, he tweeted their list of desires with the hashtag #WeWantToPlay:

Trevor Lawrence shared what he and many current college football stars would like to see happen this season. | Source: Twitter

While reactions to Lawrence’s tweet have been favorable, the same has not been true of Trump’s response.

Reactions range from blaming Trump for the pandemic – and possible cancellation of the season – to making fun of him for retweeting a student.

Many of them were just derogatory – not to mention profane.

The College Football Season Is Definitely Doomed Now

One thing’s clear: If Trump’s on board with the college football season, the majority of the country won’t be.

Video: Sentiment is turning against playing college football this season.

And according to the latest rumors, the season may already be on the brink. UConn, the Big Sky Conference, and the Mid-American Conference already canceled their seasons. The Big Ten and Pac-12 are reportedly next.

Once those dominoes fall, there is a solid chance the rest of the Power Five conferences succumb to peer pressure.

That was true before Trump’s tweet – but it seems even more of a given now that he’s on their “side.”

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Josiah Wilmoth edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

Travis is a writer based in the United States who has been writing about sports, primarily the NFL, NCAAF, NBA, NCAAM, and MLB. He's worked as a writer for the last 12-13 years. If you want a spirited debate about anything having to do with the NFL or any sports team from Texas, he's your man. You can contact him at top4209@yahoo.com, or check him out on Muck Rack or LinkedIn. Travis Pulver is a Trusted Journalist.

