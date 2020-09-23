Trump Blasts Meghan Markle Because He Can’t Stand a Strong Woman

Donald Trump addressed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry today during a White House press conference.

Said he’s not a fan of Markle and wished Harry good luck.

As Trump sputters into the 2020 election, he’s the one who will be needing luck.

As you may have guessed, he’s not a big fan of Meghan Markle. But then again, should it surprise you, in any way, that Trump isn’t too keen on powerful women?

During a White House press conference today, Trump took a moment to address the Royal immigrants:

President Trump is asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle telling people to vote for Joe Biden: "I wish a lot of luck to Harry cause he's gonna need it." pic.twitter.com/9OCBeSMguZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 23, 2020

He said, “I’m not a fan of hers,” before wishing Harry, “a lot of luck, because he’s going to need it.”

Sick burn.

But let’s not forget why Trump is speaking about them in the first place. He was asked about the couple because they recently endorsed Joe Biden to their massive following (without saying his name).

Trump was already limping into this election, poll-wise. The last thing he needs is a worldwide power couple dragging his name through the dirt. But when you do terrible things like try to sink the US Postal Service, what else do you expect?

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Name-Drop Without Name Dropping

While Harry & Meghan didn’t address Trump by name in their video for Time 100, it’s pretty obvious who they’re addressing. Check out the video below:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex: "Congratulations to this year's transformative leaders and change makers. You work tirelessly to create a better world, a better global community for all of us" #TIME100 https://t.co/3aojLBhOVu pic.twitter.com/aqOkVUNFBX — TIME (@TIME) September 23, 2020

Markle said:

Every four years, we are told the same thing. That this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is.

Hmm, I wonder why she would say that? Surely this election would only be that important if she thinks we need to make massive changes.

Then Prince Harry chimed in:

As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity.

Last time I checked, there’s only been one nominee who’s been associated with hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity, and I’m not talking about Kanye West.

Trump has a mean nickname for nearly every opponent he faces. On top of that, he’s regularly egging on confused QAnon supporters, which is the current Mecca of misinformation and online negativity.

Trump Can’t Stand a Strong Woman

But let’s be honest, Trump is probably most offended not by Meghan Markle’s words but by her voice.

So many people speak ill of Trump, he must be numb to it at this point.

But Markle has a platform, and she’s speaking up loudly and fairly clearly. She’s not the type of woman you can command and degrade whenever you please. And Meghan Markle is definitely not the type to sit quietly behind her man, like some First Ladies we know.

Many people think she has Prince Harry completely wrapped around her finger.

If that’s true, then maybe he does need a little luck. But after basically getting denounced by British royalty, Trump should hold onto all the luck he can find.

