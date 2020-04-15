Trouble Is Brewing for the Creators of Cooking Mama: Cookstar

Cooking Mama: Cookstar is the controversial latest entry in the famous cooking series.

The game was accused of mining Bitcoin, as well as overheating and damaging Switches.

While those rumors don’t seem to be accurate, the game is apparently completely unauthorized.

Cooking Mama: Cookstar has had a hell of a launch. First, it was accused of being a cryptocurrency mining scam. Now it seems like the game itself might be completely unauthorized.

A recent post from Cooking Mama IP owners Office Create Corp. has accused the developers, Planet Entertainment, of releasing the game without permission. They also appear to be planning on a PS4 release.

It’s not a good time to be Planet Entertainment. Or a Cooking Mama fan.

If Legal Actions Is Taken, Cooking Mama: Cookstar Could Disappear From Stores

Cooking Mama: Cookstar has been dropped from the eShop. Probably because Office Create Corp. has said they’re “evaluating all legal action” they can take against Planet Entertainment.

As long as the legal situation is as cut and dry as Office Create is claiming it is, it seems unlikely that the game will be allowed to return to stores. After all, they’re claiming that Planet was “contractually obligated” to fix the issue they raised. They failed to do that and sold the game anyway.

It will be a miracle if Cooking Mama: Cookstar becomes available to buy again. Well, more like a curse if you take into account the game’s terrible reviews. No wonder Office Create didn’t want that game coming out.

How Did This Even Happen?

It’s honestly shocking that Cooking Mama: Cookstar even came out at all. Especially on the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo is usually pretty strict and careful about releasing games on their platform. They’re often eager to avoid anything that might damage their brand.

Since the game was only on the eShop for a few hours, it seems like Nintendo might’ve quickly realized the situation. Then again, maybe not. We don’t know for sure why the game was removed at this stage, although it was probably thanks to Office Create themselves.

Either way, it seems like Cooking Mama: Cookstar is a problem we won’t have to worry about for too much longer. Litigation is an excellent tool for putting down terrible, unauthorized releases.

This article was edited by Aaron Weaver.