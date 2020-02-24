Transphobic Rapper Boosie Badazz is Similar to Dwyane Wade’s Daughter

Earlier this week, Lousiana rapper Boosie Badazz criticized Dwyane Wade for supporting his transgender daughter.

Yesterday, he was banned from Planet Fitness, allegedly for his remarks.

Boosie and Zaya Wade actually have a lot in common.

Boosie Badazz went too far. Even Planet Fitness agrees.

The Louisiana rapper went on an Instagram tirade on Tuesday, criticizing Dwyane Wade’s acceptance of his transgender daughter, Zaya. Today, he’s not allowed to work out.

According to a Boosie Instagram post, the gym wouldn’t let him in because of his homophobic, transphobic stance.

Warning: NSFW

Well said, Boosie.

Boosie Badazz Has Something on His Mind

Last week, Dwyane Wade appeared on Ellen to announce his support for his transgender daughter, Zaya.

Boosie Badazz was not happy about it. He said Dwayne Wade was “trippin,” adding “don’t cut his f***ing d**k off.”

Warning: NSFW

Wade, meanwhile, never mentioned any gender reassignment surgery. He merely stated Zaya’s identity and pronoun preferences. His Ellen appearance was about his choice to support his daughter.

Boosie Badazz Has Transitioned Too

Since nobody mentioned any surgery, we’re really just talking about a change of identity and pronouns. “She” is no longer “he.” She’s no longer “Zion,” she’s “Zaya.”

You’d think that someone born as Terrence Hatch Jr., who now identifies as “Boosie Badazz,” would be more understanding of this transition. In fact, in 2014, he transitioned to his current name from “Lil Boosie.”

In an interview with Vice, Boosie explained his name change:

I got tired of just people, grown men, like “What up Lil Boosie?” No, I’m grown. It should be Mr.! You know, I’m Boosie Badazz. I’m a dad, man. Just take the sh*t off! That’s how I was feeling.

I get it, Boosie. It must be difficult when people call you something that you no longer identify with. Imagine if everyone still called you “Lil Boosie.” You’d probably be pretty pissed, right? Especially since you feel like someone else on the inside.

You and Zaya have more in common than you might want to admit. Zaya must’ve felt like a fraud, walking around as Zion.

You probably feel like a fraud sometimes too, rapping about how much money you have while working out at Planet Fitness.

I’d Be Mad at Dwyane Wade Too

Dwyane Wade is a good guy. He’s one of the best leaders the NBA has ever seen. It’s not easy to love your child unconditionally, but he’s doing it. Oh, and he’s very successful.

Boosie Badazz works out at Planet Fitness, and now, he can’t even do that. If anyone wants to take his place at the gym but you’re worried about spending Boosie Badazz money, I have great news. You can join his former gym for as little as $10/month.

You can literally afford to join this gym if you forego one burrito purchase a month. Just be careful about flinging around your judgments about sexual orientation.

It’s not easy being a 37-year-old rapper in the twilight of your career. Watch him having a breakdown last year as his album fails to sell:

We Can All Get Along, Boosie

There’s room for everyone here, Boosie. I don’t think you’re a bad guy. You’re an emotional man, and that’s ok. You’re authentic, and I respect your courage to stand up for your beliefs. I appreciate Dwyane Wade and his daughter for the same reasons.

Boosie, you beat murder charges. You were on death row, and now you’re free. You’re a new man!! And Zaya Wade is a new girl. You’re no longer Lil Boosie, and she’s no longer Zion.

Two peas in a pod if you ask me. I salute both of you for standing in your truths. Let’s try to cool down on the judgments, love our families, and maybe one day we can all go to the gym in peace.

