Tom Hanks’ Son Roasts Bizarre Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories

Tom Hanks’ son, Chet Hanks, roasted COVID-19 conspiracy theorists in an Instagram post over the weekend.

Tom Hanks and his wife were among the first major celebrities to go on quarantine after contracting coronavirus.

Conspiracy theorists are claiming Hanks is the “coronavirus spokesperson.” But his son has something to say about that.

While Tom Hanks quarantines and chills with his wife in Australia, his son Chet Hanks is taking on conspiracy theorists. Chet took to Instagram over the weekend with a video responding to their bizarre theories about Tom Hanks and COVID-19:

Hey guys, I’m really stressed out right now. It’s been coming to my attention that a lot of Trump supporters have been figuring out the truth about me in my family. You know, being in the… [displays “All Seeing Eye” tattoo on chest]. You know what I’m talking about. And I don’t know what to do right now.

As an aside, this is a common misconception among conspiracy theorists and the general public. The All Seeing Eye of Providence (which is on the One Dollar Bill) is not an Illuminati symbol. It’s an American Masonic symbol. The symbol of the Bavarian Illuminati was the Owl of Minerva perched on a book with a laurel wreath in its talons.

Tom Hanks’ Son Roasts Conspiracy Theorists

After Tom Hanks announced in an Instagram and Twitter post that he had coronavirus, Chet posted a video update about them.

But he wasn’t wearing a shirt, and his conspicuous All Seeing Eye tattoo really got the conspiracy Internet worked up over coronavirus:

In the new video, Chet jokingly acknowledges the theories are true:

Everything’s starting to come to light. I mean these extremely reliable websites, like 4Chan, 8Chan have been exposing s**t. And it’s like if somebody wrote it on the Internet, you know it must be true. And it is true. So it’s like I don’t know how this is going to affect our whole New World Agenda.

Did Simpsons Predict Coronavirus?

Coronavirus conspiracy theorists point to the Simpsons Movie (2007) in which Tom Hanks guest stars as himself and says:

This is Tom Hanks saying if you see me in person, please leave me be.

While Simpsons did do a 1993 episode “Marge in Chains” about a deadly virus outbreak, it was based on earlier outbreaks in the headlines. If the Tom Hanks gag had been in that episode, then the theorists would be onto something.

But all they have now is a serious stretch…

Ever since the Simpsons predicted my dad being the spokesperson for the coronavirus, even though they didn’t predict anything. It’s been troublesome to say the least. I guess I’m going to have to work extra hard at my human sacrifices. I’m late for one right now. And I’m a little hungry, so I might eat someone’s pineal gland on the way.

The conspiracy theory community is obsessed with the brain’s pineal gland. A widespread conspiracy theory is that the pineal gland is a transmitter between humans and the spiritual world, and that governments have put flouride in the water to harden our pineal glands with flouride and cut us off from our souls. Chet Hanks concludes:

But just know that we’re watching you. And if you’re talking s**t on the Internet, you’re going to be the first people sent to the FEMA camps.

This article was edited by Sam Bourgi.