This Sonic the Hedgehog Energy Drink Exists – And It Sounds Utterly Disgusting

G FUEL and SEGA are launching an official Sonic the Hedgehog energy drink.

Boasting a “peach gummy” flavor, the drink promises “the endurance to go faster and game longer.”

The Sonic the Hedgehog energy drink launches in the U.S. on Aug. 12.

If you’ve ever wondered what everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog tastes like, you’re in luck. Purveyor of gamer-duping tipples G FUEL has announced that it is teaming up with SEGA to bring to market an official Sonic the Hedgehog edition of its unfathomably popular energy drink.

Sonic’s Peach Rings Drink Promises to Test Your Digestive Fortitude

Dubbed Sonic’s Peach Rings, the new beverage “bursting with peach gummy flavor” will be available to U.S. customers starting Aug. 12 in 16-ounce cans.

There’s also a collector’s edition in the works that ships with a massive 40-serving tub of the stuff in powder form alongside a shaker cup.

Not exactly the most appetizing way to flog a new product – I can already feel my blood pressure rising. Yet people must surely buy the stuff for G FUEL to make such as song and dance about it. And there’s even a waiting list over on G FUEL’s website.

The press release says the drink channels iconic elements from the Sonic universe. Other than glitzy and colorful Sonic branding, there’s seemingly little to set it apart from G FUEL’s sucralose-pumped inventory.

Gotta ‘Go Fasttttt!!!’

For those partial to a foul mix of tremor-precipitating artificial stimulants, G FUEL’s new Sonic beverage fancifully promises to give gamers:

the extreme energy and focus that they need to catapult past perilous platforms, defeat Dr. Eggman, and save the world.

(It looks like G FUEL’s marketing team is getting high on their own supply.)

According to SEGA of America’s Michael Cisneros, the company couldn’t be happier about the collaboration.

We’re ecstatic to partner with such an established energy drink company in the gaming community to bring Sonic’s Peach Rings to market. Sonic the Hedgehog has always been a character that embodies perseverance and endurance, which are qualities that are central to G FUEL’s product. We can’t wait for Sonic fans to enjoy it!

And who can blame them? There’s nothing quite like plundering impressionable super fans’ disposable income with the promise of “an extra boost to take on the competition.”

If you’re tempted, the full range is up on G FUEL’s website. Or, you know, you could have a coffee instead.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.