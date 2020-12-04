This Cyberpunk 2077 Leak Confirms a Hideo Kojima Cameo

After a big hint earlier this year, we now have firm confirmation of a Hideo Kojima cameo in the soon-to-be-released Cyberpunk 2077.



By: Thomas Bardwell | Email | Leave a comment

The year's most-anticipated game will feature the cameo of a true industry auteur. | Source: Ina FASSBENDER / AFP

Players are receiving copies of Cyberpunk 2077 early.

Despite the warning of take-downs from developer Cyberpunk 2077, leaks are popping up across the internet.

One such leak confirms that Hideo Kojima has a cameo in the game.

Well, that didn’t take long at all. Despite developer CD Projekt Red issuing a stark warning to those lucky enough to receive an early copy of Cyberpunk 2077 not to spoil the game for everyone else before release day, the internet is awash with leaks.

The map, character customization, perks, missions, and everything in between – CD Projekt Red’s take-down threat appears to have fallen on deaf ears. It was bound to happen; such is the anticipation for Cyberpunk 2077 with less than a week to go before release.

With so much to spoil, we’ll take a wide berth around most of the leaks, with one exception. Among the juicy new footage and pictures, there’s confirmation of a cameo that CD Projekt Red hinted at earlier in the year but stopped short of outright confirming, leaving many to speculate.

Famed video game ‘auteur’ Hideo Kojima, of Death Stranding and Metal Gear fame, is indeed in Cyberpunk 2077.

Kojima’s Cyberpunk 2077 Cameo

Back in July, the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account published a tweet to commemorate the launch of Death Stranding on PC, featuring a snap of the man himself modeled in the style of Cyberpunk 2077 and straddling a chunky red, seemingly Akira-inspired, motorcycle.

It was unclear whether Kojima would appear in-game. Or whether his rendered likeness was merely an homage to a designer whose output shares a lot thematically and stylistically with Cyberpunk 2077.

We now know for sure that Kojima can be found in the game thanks to early players tracking him down in Night City and their discoveries finding their way onto Reddit.

Sporting the same black and white biker jacket as in the Twitter-shared snap, he sips a drink while waxing lyrical about conveying emotions in his ‘productions,’ seemingly hinting at a character not too detached from the real-world Hideo Kojima. Players can reportedly interact with him.

As for other cameos, we can expect the likes of streamer Cohh Carnage, Santa Monica Studio writer Alanah Pierce, musical artist Grimes, and possibly even Dr DisRespect to pop up in Night City.