This Company Wants to Save E3 2020, and It’s Inviting Keanu Reeves for the Ride

Limited Run Games, a company that releases physical versions of digital games, announced a plan to “save E3.”

The company will be holding an E3 live stream on June 8 at 3 p.m. ET.

The announcement comes after Geoff Keighley, who hosts a popular interview event at E3, announced that he won’t be going to E3 2020.

On Twitter, Limited Run Games announced its “Limited Run Saves E3” live stream. On June 8 at 3 p.m. ET, the company will be streaming announcements on its Twitch channel.

It’s unclear which new physical game releases the company is planning to announce. However, Limited Run joked that its event is “definitely [a] high-budget, in-person press conference.”

The company also said that it is inviting Hollywood actor and Cyberpunk 2077 star Keanu Reeves to the event. It has not been officially confirmed that Reeves will be at the event.

Limited Run Isn’t Alone

Limited Run isn’t the only gaming company that hosts fun E3 events like this. Games publisher Devolver Digital also does this sort of thing. Their announcements are unlikely to get the same excitement as a big Xbox Series X reveal, but they have thousands of fans who do enjoy what they have to share.

It’s also unlikely that Limited Run will be able to save E3 by itself, but that doesn’t mean that this is a bad idea. When E3 Coliseum and The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley announced that he wouldn’t be at E3 2020, he said that the event needs to be more than a show floor. Offering fun press events that aim to make viewers laugh the way that Limited Run and Devolver Digital are doing could be the right idea.

E3 is also hurting as Sony has announced that it won’t be attending. The company will likely hold its own PS5 reveal event. This suggests that Sony just doesn’t feel that it needs E3 to tell the world about its consoles and games.

There are also several other gaming events, such as Gamescom, The Game Awards, and PAX that companies use for their announcements. E3 just isn’t important anymore. Limited Run can’t make other companies feel that E3 is important, but it does offer one idea of how to solve its issues.

