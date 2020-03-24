Think PlayStation Downloads Are Insanely Slow? You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet

Coronavirus lockdowns have led to a surge in internet activity.

To manage the increased demand, Sony is throttling PlayStation downloads.

Users may experience slower or delayed downloads, but gameplay won’t be affected.

Is there a chunky patch you’ve been meaning to download? Or maybe you’ve just picked up Doom Eternal and are eager to get home to download that day one patch? Then you’re out of luck. PlayStation downloads are about to get even slower than they already are.

Sony Throttles PlayStation Downloads

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO and president Jim Ryan announced today that PlayStation is throttling downloads to manage the surge in demand linked to coronavirus lockdowns.

In a PlayStation.Blog post, Ryan says PlayStation is working with internet service providers to “help preserve access for the entire internet community.”

He notes that an unprecedented number of people are staying home, upping internet traffic to record levels. Efforts to ensure internet speed parity to as many users as possible mean PlayStation downloads will be slower.

Ryan explains:

Players may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads but will still enjoy robust gameplay. We appreciate the support and understanding from our community, and their doing their part, as we take these measures in an effort to preserve access for everyone.

PlayStation Download Speed Goes From Bad to Awful

PlayStation downloads aren’t what you’d call speedy even at the best of times and with a decent broadband connection. This doesn’t bode well for what speeds players can expect to contend with for the foreseeable future.

With games like Call of Duty: Warzone tallying up to a hefty 101 GB download, it could be a while before latecomers can join the fun.

Luckily – or unluckily, depending on where you live – the limitations only affect Europe for the moment.

It’s unclear whether Sony will carry them over to other territories, especially as 1.3 billion people in India prepare to go on a three-week lockdown.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.