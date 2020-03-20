The Weeknd Is Clinging to the Past and the Fame of Selena Gomez

The Weeknd just released his first album in four years.

People are buzzing about “Save Your Tears,” a song that might be about his more famous ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

The two broke up years ago; it’s honestly getting creepy.

The Weeknd is back in the news with the release of his new album “After Hours.” More specifically, fans and media are focused on his new song “Save Your Tears.” Is it about his abrupt relationship with Selena Gomez? Will she respond? What do the lyrics mean?

The real question here is, who cares? The Weeknd should’ve titled this song “Save Your Ears” and dropped it from the album entirely.

The only noteworthy thing about this track is that the Weeknd might still be thinking about Selena Gomez. They broke up in 2017; it’s time for all of us to move on.

Is The Weeknd Is Using His Ex to Gain a Bigger Following?

The Weeknd’s last album featured big-name collaborations with Llana Del Rey, Kendrick Lamar, and Daft Punk. “After Hours” purely a solo effort. Well, that’s not entirely true.

He’s riding the fame of his ex-girlfriend to get a little bump in publicity. This is a popular marketing tactic used by all kinds of artists. They create some spicy drama with someone more famous than them, right as they release their product.

Take former NBA coach George Karl for example. He ripped several high-profile NBA players, like Carmelo Anthony, to pump his book sales. Why? Because no one outside of NBA circles cares about George Karl’s thoughts. But they care about the much more famous person he referenced.

While the Weeknd is absolutely a popular artist, he has a fraction of Selena Gomez’s following. The Weeknd has 21 million Instagram followers, which is a ton. But Selena Gomez has 171 million Instagram followers. She’s in a different stratosphere, and The Weeknd, or his industry reps, would love to get a chunk.

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez Were Barely Together in the First Place

I know we’re isolated and bored, but c’mon people, we can do better than this. The Weeknd and Selena Gomez dated for ten months.

And, according to the People, they didn’t even hang out all that much during their relationship:

It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.

Seriously, people, the coronavirus will be around longer than their love.

On top of that, the star couple broke up two and a half years ago. I’m sorry, but if The Weeknd isn’t over a ten-month relationship that ended two and a half years ago, then he should not step back into a studio unless it’s filled with therapists.

This guy needs to process some things. And anyone who cares about this ancient relationship should join them.

