The Ugly Truth About How ‘The Kardashians’ Ruined Kylie Jenner

There was a time when Kylie Jenner looked completely different than she does today, so what happened?

With a role model like Kim Kardashian, was it only a matter of time before Kylie cracked and decided to become Kim Mark II?

Whatever the reason, Kylie has undergone a drastic, dramatic transformation over the past few years – and it’s startlingly unhealthy.

When Keeping Up With the Kardashians first debuted in 2007, Kylie Jenner was just ten years old.

Both she and her sister Kendall weren’t more than footnotes in the hot new reality show that was propelled forward by Kim’s notoriety following her sex tape scandal.

Kim, alongside Kourtney, Khloe, and Kris, were central figures at the very beginning.

But at the time the family skyrocketed to infamy, Kylie was just a kid with an athletic figure and a penchant for mischief. Little did she know that by the time she was in her mid-teens, she would fall into the trap of premature sexualization and scandal.

Spurred on by Kim’s manufactured figure and impossible curves, Kylie would start to drastically change her appearance in 2015, when she was just 17 years old. From there, things went from bad to worse until Kylie became unrecognizable.

So, what happened?

The Kardashians Ruined Kylie Jenner

Kylie and Kendall are the daughters of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner, and they naturally share their father’s slim, athletic build. While Kendall has gone on to embrace her looks as a high-flying supermodel, Kylie struggled with her appearance.

As a beautiful young girl in her prime with more money than she could ever hope for, Kylie should’ve been living life to the fullest.

Instead, she grew up surrounded by unrealistic beauty standards and crippling confidence issues.

At the heart of it lies Kim.

Kim herself was once a person with an average figure, but as her notoriety grew, so did her derriere. The more significant Kim’s ego got, the fuller her butt became.

Her curves are highly controversial with accusations of surgery. But despite being entirely unrealistic and unachievable for most of us, she’s also profoundly admired – especially by young girls.

As Kim’s younger sister, Kylie grew up thinking that Kim was the beating heart of the family. Is it any wonder that she ended up drinking the Kool-Aid and feeling she wasn’t good enough?

It’s Not Lip Service

After Kylie started to get lip fillers in 2015, fans began to notice that other aspects of her appearance were changing.

By 2017, The Kylie Cosmetics owner suddenly got a lot bigger in the chest department, too.

Despite it being startlingly obvious, Kylie has always maintained that she didn’t get surgery. Instead, she blamed her new cup size for a variety of reasons, from PMS to gaining weight. Whether she did or not is really beside the point.

By this stage, one thing had become incredibly clear. Kylie is a young woman damaged by living in the shadow of a woman whose butt “broke the internet.”

Even the strongest Kardashian sister, Khloe, eventually got swayed by the allure of fillers and a tiny waist. How did someone as weak-minded as Kylie ever stand a chance?

Let’s All Admit That Kylie Is Weak

Kylie has always been somewhat quieter than the rest of the loud, brash Kardashian-Jenner clan.

In an episode of her reality show, The Life of Kylie, Jenner told her then-BFF Jordyn Woods how she felt about fame.

I just don’t know who I’m doing it for. It’s like I see Kendall, Bella and Hayley they’re just out here like every day, they put their outfits together, they’re made for this, which isn’t a bad thing. They look so good every day. Sometimes I wish I could do what they do but it’s like that’s not me.

It’s this deep-rooted intense lack of self-worth that caused Kylie to become stuck in a paradox. She doesn’t want fame, but she’s been brought up thinking that her only value comes from how many people like your thirsty bikini pictures. Now 22, Kylie has never had the determination that Kendall had to pave her own way in the world. Instead, she saw what Kim had done and piggybacked onto the same gravy train. And yet, at the core of it all, I’m worried she’s miserable. Kylie never asked for this. She’s a product of her reality TV upbringing in an on-screen world as shallow as a puddle in a drought. The sad thing is, Kylie is doing the same thing to millions of other young, vulnerable, impressionable young females. It’s a never-ending cycle of insecurity that all started with a sex tape and reality TV show. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.