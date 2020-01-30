Posted in: Gaming NewsOp-ed
Published:
January 30, 2020 5:18 PM UTC

The Outer Worlds Will Be the Next Switch Title to Screw You Over

The Outer Worlds finally has a Switch release date, and we now know it will be the latest title to screw gamers over with its 'physical' copy.

Author: William White @WilliamWhiteIP

The Outer Worlds is the latest Nintendo Switch game to engage in a scummy industry trend. | Source: Obsidian

  • The Outer Worlds will be coming to Switch on March 6 with a digital and physical release.
  • Unfortunately, the physical release won’t actually include a game cartridge.
  • Instead, gamers will get an empty game case with a download code.

The Outer Worlds finally has a release date on Nintendo Switch. Obsidian’s sci-fi RPG will be coming out digitally and physically on March 6, 2020. But there’s a problem with the physical release – it’s not actually a physical release.

You’ll get a case, but anyone who wants to buy a physical Switch cartridge of The Outer Worlds is out of luck. Instead, you’ll open the case to find a download code.

What a scummy thing to do.

Source: Twitter

You Can Pass on the ‘Physical’ Copy of The Outer Worlds for Switch

The case will include a warning that it doesn’t contain a cartridge. But then why call it a “physical” release at all?

Does Private Division, the publisher for the Switch version, think that collectors will want an empty case?

Here’s a hint: They don’t.

Who in their right mind gets excited to buy an empty game case?

Source: Twitter

Greed Is the Best Way to Kill Customer Interest in a Game

The shameless bait-and-switch isn’t the only problem with this “physical” release of The Outer Worlds.

It also forces customers to pay more than the sticker price to play their games.

The digital download requirement means that Switch owners must buy an SD card to play The Outer Worlds, which they’re already shelling out $60 for.

The worst part is it’s completely unnecessary!

The Outer Wilds has a file size of 20.49 GB on PlayStation 4. That means it would easily fit on a 32 GB Switch cartridge. It’s just the publisher skimping on a physical release.

The Outer Worlds Isn’t the Only ‘Physical’ Switch Release to Screw Gamers

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is another game that screws over physical collectors. | Source: Nintendo

The Outer Worlds isn’t the only Nintendo Switch title to give short-shrift to gamers with a not-so-physical release.

The same thing happened with Wolfenstein: Youngblood, whose 20.60 GB file size would have easily fit on a Switch cartridge.

And you can’t talk about awful Switch releases without mentioning Capcom. A developer that loves to screw over Switch owners by splitting its physical releases between cartridges and download codes.

The fact that gamers know it doesn’t have to be this way only adds insult to injury.

CD Projekt Red proved this definitely by releasing The Witcher 3 and all of its DLC on a single cartridge.

We know the future is going digital, but publishers need to acknowledge that it’s not here yet.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.

William White @WilliamWhiteIP

William White comes from Southeast Ohio and is a graduate of Washington State Community College. He's been writing professionally for over 10 years and his current focus is on the gaming industry.

More of: Nintendo SwitchThe Outer Worlds
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

Tesla’s 12% Surge Is Burning Short-Sellers as Stock Shatters New All-Time High

Yang in the Oval Office Is Bitcoin’s Only Chance of Reaching Critical Mass

Disney Heiress Shamelessly Shouts ‘Rapist’ at Kobe’s Twitter Funeral

Smug Guardiola Messed Up Questioning Fans’ Support – He Should Know Better

Dow Sways as ‘Trump Economy’ Slogs to Obama Levels

Tesla Stock Has Over 50% Upside After Strong 2020 Guidance: Investment Firm

It Took Racist, Sexist Slurs for Twitch to Finally Ditch Jenna

Deadly Coronavirus Epidemic Scalps Yet Another Gaming Victim

Dow Futures Crushed as Dreaded Recession Signal Flashes Again

#BrunoDay Campaign Cringe Shows How Far Manchester United Have Fallen

Coronavirus Strikes India to Put a Third of the World’s Population Under Threat

Bill Gates Predicted Coronavirus-Like Outbreak in 2019 Netflix Documentary

Lionel Messi Could Quit Barcelona Someday- But That Shouldn’t Excite Liverpool Supporters

Every Man United Supporter Should be Ashamed of the Rabid Woodward Hate

LeBron James Somehow Made His Kobe Bryant Tribute About Himself