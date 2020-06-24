Categories
Op-ed Showbiz

The Kate Middleton Pity Party Never Ends – And Frankly, I’m Exhausted

Having failed to get sympathy from the disastrous ‘Tatler’ story, Kate Middleton continues her pity party with a new round of publicity.

kate middleton
It sounds like Kate Middleton has gotten exactly what she wished for — and she's got buyer's remorse. | Source: REUTERS / Phil Noble. Image edited by CCN.com.
  • Kate Middleton and her allies have arranged a new round of flattering press.
  • She’s continuing the pity party started with the disastrous ‘Tatler” cover.
  • At this point, it’s pretty exhausting to watch.

Kate Middleton still wants your sympathy.

After the disastrous “Tatler” cover story, the Duchess of Cambridge’s camp has arranged a new round of press trying to show her “vulnerable” side.

But at what point does this exhausting storyline finally get retired?

“I’m Just A Girl,” Says Kate Middleton

kate middleton, prince william
Kate Middleton wants you to know she’s totally normal. | Source: Stephen Lock/Pool via REUTERS

Forget playing “God Save The Queen” — Kate Middleton needs to hear “Just A Girl” by No Doubt every time she walks into the room.

According to a “royal etiquette expert,” the Duchess of Fragility doesn’t want to be seen as “strong.” Rather, she wants the world to know how terrible it is to have all eyes on her.

Those who know her say there is a real core of strength, and she did set her mind to the job. But at the same time, she’d have to be superhuman not to feel the pressure.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a Middleton press run without some blame being placed on Meghan and Harry.

Without Meghan and Harry, there is going to be a phenomenal workload on Catherine and William. None of the older [generations] can do it all. The pressure is on the two of them.

Cue the violins.

Isn’t This What They Wanted?

Let’s remember that Kate Middleton and Prince William appear to have gone to great lengths to make life difficult for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Who fights with a woman on her wedding day? The Duchess of Fragility, that’s who. Let’s remember that she made sure to go to war with Meghan Markle on Meghan’s wedding day because Meghan didn’t want her bridesmaids to wear tights.

How petty can you be?

And that was just one flashpoint in what’s rumored to have been a yearslong royal family feud.

So now that the Sussexes are gone, the Cambridges got what they wanted.

What’s the problem, then?

It sounds like Kate Middleton has gotten exactly what she wished for — and she’s got buyer’s remorse.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

By Bernadette Giacomazzo

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more. She is also the author of The Uprising series and is the CEO of the acclaimed G-Force Marketing & Publicity firm, which has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter and has scored film, television, radio, and print placements for celebrity clientele worldwide. Reach her via email: bgbusiness@bernadettegiacomazzo.com

View Archive