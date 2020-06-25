The Karens Want to Cancel ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna for All the Wrong Reasons

Lisa Rinna is vocal in her support of Black Lives Matter.

But fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” have tried to get her “canceled” for it.

The former actress is fighting back.

Lisa Rinna is mad as hell, and she’s not going to take it anymore. The star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is calling out “The Karens” for trying to get her “canceled.”

According to Rinna, the white women that pollute the “RHOBH” fandom don’t like her support of “Black Lives Matter.”

Sadly, none of this is shocking.

‘RHOBH’ Fandom Is a Problematic Mess – And It’s Littered with ‘Karens’

Usually, celebrities get canceled when they’re racists, sexists, or homophobes. And, lately, we’ve been calling out celebrities for performative activism.

But Lisa Rinna is getting canceled because she’s on the right side of history.

According to the former actress, QVC — which houses her eponymous clothing line — has received numerous complaints about her support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

As a result, Rinna claims she’s being “muzzled”:

I am sad to report It would now seem I can’t use my platform to inform or question or say how I feel politically because the Karen’s have bombarded QVC begging them to fire me and saying they will no longer buy my clothes. It is a shame that I must be muzzled In order to support my family but that is just what it is. Remember you know how I feel. Use your voice and Vote.

Not for anything, but the Karens are completely out of control.

Karens Gone Wild

“Karen” is a pejorative term used to describe white women who, well, act like white women. When a woman uses her whiteness as a weapon against marginalized groups (reference is made to Amy Cooper, aka Central Park Karen), she’s being a Karen.

Unfortunately, Lisa Rinna has just found out that the “RHOBH” fanbase is comprised almost completely of “Karens.”

But that’s something Hollywood has known about for many years. It’s almost a running joke in the entertainment industry.

Besides, did we not just see peak Karen-hood with Lisa Vanderpump — herself a former “Real Housewife of Beverly Hills” — and her racist cast?

Karens need to be aware that Lisa Rinna is on the right side of history. And I’ll gladly take a pair of pull-on sequined wide-leg pants in a small if they don’t want them — and I’ll wear them to a Black Lives Matter march. Try me.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.