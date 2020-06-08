If Phil Spencer's latest interview is anything to go by, Xbox doesn't plan to discount the Series X in response to skyrocketing unemployment and an economic recession. | Source: Dan Steinberg/Invision for Xbox/AP Images

Posted in: Gaming NewsOp-ed
Published:
June 8, 2020 8:31 PM UTC

The Economy Is in Shambles, But Don’t Expect a Discount on Your Xbox Series X

The economy is in shambles, but it doesn't sound like Phil Spencer and Xbox plan to give you a discount on that new Series X.
Author: Max Moeller @maxemole
  • Despite the current economic downturn, we shouldn’t expect the Xbox Series X to drop in price.
  • Xbox head Phil Spencer says he’s not concerned about 2020 console sales.
  • He hints at other ways to retain the player base.

Less than six months out from the supposed release date of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, we still don’t know the price of either console.

Many suspect they’ll cost around $500 each, and Microsoft is rumored to be developing a lower-priced box – code-named Lockhart – as well.

Given current economic headwinds – a recession officially began in February – you might be hoping Sony and Microsoft will launch their consoles at a discount to spur adoption even if there’s a pullback in consumer spending.

But a new interview with Xbox Game Studios boss Phil Spencer suggests you shouldn’t hold your breath.

It Sounds Like the Xbox Series X Will Fetch a High Price

It might be pretty, but don’t expect it to be cheap. | Source: Xbox

The BBC asked Spencer how the pandemic has altered the company’s plans for launching the Xbox Series X.

He confessed the obvious – that production had been affected. But he said the team adapted well and that testing is proceeding according to plan.

Then the conversation turned the Series X price.

Spencer conceded that a new video game console isn’t a priority purchase for many people this year, especially with unemployment rates skyrocketing to levels not seen since the Great Depression.

We see the impact of people getting furloughed and layoffs. It’s tough. And we are a leisure activity. We’re not a requirement. We’re not food. We’re not shelter.

So we want to be really tuned in to that as we launch. How can we make it as affordable as possible? How can we give buyers choice?

Unfortunately, that’s where the candor ends.

He eschews a direct discussion about price and instead diverts the conversation to delivering choice and accessibility.

Watch him dance around the issue:

We’ve got an Xbox All Access subscription programme that allows people to buy their next console by paying a monthly charge.

And if now is not the time for you to buy a new console, and you’re going to stay with the console you have, we’re going to keep supporting that console.

Instead of hinting at any price drop or even revealing a few details about Lockhart itself, he simply says: buy it on credit or wait until you can foot the bill for admission.

(Fortunately, Microsoft will support the Xbox One family of consoles for at least two years if you can’t afford a new box immediately.)

Spencer defends his non-answer by arguing that people “find real value” in their gaming purchases. And he does have a point.

Gaming pushed through the last recession a decade ago. There’s no reason it can’t do it again.

Spencer Plays Up Game Pass, Says 2020 Console Sales Don’t Matter

Further cementing the fact that the Xbox Series X will undoubtedly be too expensive for many consumers, Spencer appeared to preemptively justify a low console sales figure:

Our strategy does not revolve around how many Xboxes I sell this year.

We’re focused on delivering services through Xbox Game Pass, which allows people to build their library for a monthly fee.

When it comes to PlayStation vs. Xbox, the latter certainly provides more for the customer with Game Pass and backward compatibility. But does it matter if the entry fee is higher as a result?

Spencer doesn’t seem to think so. To him, as long as gamers have something to play, they should be fine.

Just expect to pay big when you are ready to pull the trigger on a next-gen upgrade.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth for CCN.com.

Max Moeller @maxemole

Blockchain, cryptocurrency, and gaming journalist. Feels most at home with a controller and something to learn about. Likes emerging things, music, motion graphics, video editing, photography, and YouTube. Contact Max: moellermax0@gmail.com

More of: microsoftPlayStation 5Xbox Series X
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

The Dow Just Soared Again – But Will the Federal Reserve Spoil the Party?

Nancy Pelosi’s Kente Cloth Stunt Is the Most Boomer Move of BLM

Tesla Smashes Its Record High – Here’s Why It’s Just Getting Started

You’ll Regret Betting Big on Another Titanic Oil Price Rally

This Royal Family Member Just Confirmed All Our Meghan Markle Suspicions

Marijuana Stocks Could Be the Best Place to Hide in Today’s Market

Rescheduled PS5 Event Date Has Leaked, Thanks to a Twitch Ad Blunder

The Stock Market Is Waving a Giant Red Flag. Will You Ignore This One Too?

The ‘Defund the Police’ Crusade Could Supercharge These Stocks

Amazon’s Rich Rally is Signalling Jeff Bezos as the $200 Billion Man

It’s Time Prince Andrew Answers for His Disgraceful Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

This Housing Market Catalyst Is Crazy Bullish – And You Probably Missed It

July Could Be the Moment of Reckoning for the U.S. Stock Market

Dan Bilzerian’s $5,000 Twitter Reward is Even Tackier Than You Think

The Dow Is Skyrocketing & Here’s Why Stocks Will Shatter Record Highs

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Press Hit Has a Sinister Royal Connection

Stock Market Bears Sweat Because This V-Shaped Recovery is No Myth

Glee’s Lea Michele Doesn’t Discriminate, She’s Just All-Round Awful

7 Companies You Should Renounce If You Support Black Lives Matter

The Stock Market Is Trading in a Parallel Universe – That’s OK…Until It’s Not

Did the U.S. Just Avert a Housing Market Crisis?

3 Reasons Why Airline Stocks Are Still a Sell Despite Recovery

The Fed Rescued Stocks from a Bear Market – But Bulls Won’t Like What Comes Next

Trump Is Giving Warren Buffett Investing Advice – But He Shouldn’t

The Stock Market’s Biggest Gains Always Happen at the Same Time Each Day

NFL QB Drew Brees Knew What He Was Saying – Don’t Let Him Off the Hook

Ellen DeGeneres Is an Anti-Feminist Egomaniac – And She Needs to Be Stopped

Glee Always Had a Seedy Underbelly – Lea Michele Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg

The Dow Is Surging – And That’s Awful News for the Housing Market

Blame the Fed for Ultra-Zombie Hertz Stock’s Ridiculous 100% Surge

Prince Harry Getting Involved With BLM? Hopefully He’s Learned From His Unsettling Past

The Stock Market Is Getting Hella Frothy – And It’s All Millennials’ Fault

Warren Buffett Should Follow His Own Advice – He’d Be $81 Billion Richer

The Next Big Stock Market Risk No One Is Talking About

Kourtney K is Aware – And I Fear She’s the Only ‘Woke’ Kardashian Sister

Meghan Markle Rumored to Be Relaunching the Tig – Here’s Why It Won’t Happen

Black Lives Matter: Twitch Streamer’s Sponsor Plea Exposes An Ugly Truth

This New Xbox Feature Targets Steam – But What Does It Mean for the PS5?

The Dow Is Euphoric as Trump Boasts That the Economy’s a ‘Rocket Ship’

Gold Prices Are Crashing – Here’s Why Long-Term Investors Will Buy Anyway

Meghan Markle’s Speech Was Inspiring – But Twitter Says It Sounds Familiar

The Stock Market Is Going Nuts, and It’s Entirely Justified – For Now

‘America’s Got Talent’ Silence on BLM Makes Discrimination Lawsuit Unsurprising

Warren Buffett Made a Rookie Mistake – Now the Stock Market Is Making Him Pay

The Real Reason Elon Musk Suddenly Sounds Like Bernie Sanders

Bluepoint’s Secret PS5 Project Could Be Creepy Bloodborne Remastered

Retail Investors Continue Blindly Throwing Money Into Airlines

The Dow Is up 2,500 Points in 2 Weeks – But One Chart Could Spell Trouble

3 Reasons Why Nasdaq’s Black Sheep is Now Millennials’ Favorite Stock

This PS5 Leak is the Alleged Final Console Design – But We Don’t Believe It