The Earl Thomas Drama Doesn’t Have Any Heroes – So Stop Looking

NFL safety Earl Thomas was reportedly held at gunpoint… by his own wife.

Nina Thomas had caught her husband at an orgy with several women – and his brother.

Twitter is frantically searching for a hero in a real-life drama that has none.

Nina Thomas, the wife of NFL safety Earl Thomas, is facing multiple charges after holding her husband at gunpoint last month when she found him in bed with several women – as well as his brother.

As usual, Twitter was quick to begin dishing out hot takes – and looking for a hero in this mess of a salacious family dispute. But in this strange story, there are no heroes. Everyone’s in the wrong.

Twitter Has Hot Takes on Earl Thomas (and They’re as Bad as You’d Expect)

According to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports, Nina tracked Earl to an Airbnb on April 13 and confronted him with his 9mm Beretta.

The football star wrestled the gun away before the cops arrived. And somehow, other than a few physical blows Nina landed on Earl’s face, everyone was relatively unharmed.

But that wasn’t enough for the social media warriors, who raced to their keyboards to pick the winners and losers in this painfully-public family drama.

There were plenty of cringeworthy tweets pouncing on the opportunity to turn the tables on anyone who has criticized the NFL for its oft-controversial response to domestic violence issues.

Even worse were the ones who thought this was the perfect chance to air their grievances with women in general.

Apparently, it’s not enough to just try to trigger the feminists. They decided to slide in some unvarnished misogyny to make sure everyone knows what their real feelings are.

And yet the Nina stans didn’t always comport themselves well either. There was a disquieting number of Twitter warriors eager to make the case that Earl Thomas’ lies and infidelity gave his wife a get-out-of-jail-free card.

You’ll be shocked to discover the Twitter masses have missed the mark yet again.

This Really Isn’t That Complicated

This really isn’t complicated. It’s wrong to sneak around and cheat on your spouse. It’s also wrong to break into a house and point a gun at someone’s head. This was a terrible situation, and just like most real-life drama, there is no “good guy” to champion.

Selecting a single scapegoat won’t rectify any of the wrongs, and no one cares about the points you are trying to attach to this story in the subtext. Finding a villain that proves your worldview is “right” gives less validity to your argument, not more.

Just pipe down and wait for the divorce hearing.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.