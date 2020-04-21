The Curious Timing of the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Bundle

Microsoft has revealed a limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X bundle due out this June.

Xbox says this represents the last limited edition Xbox One console with a production run capped at 45,000 units.

The bundles go on sale three months ahead of Cyberpunk 2077 and 4 to 5 months ahead of the expected release of the Series X.

After teasing an imminent announcement last week, Microsoft today revealed a limited edition Cyberpunk 2077-themed Xbox One X console and a controller to match.

Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Bundle

While the hardware itself doesn’t depart from the standard Xbox One X model, it leans heavily on the Cyberpunk 2077 aesthetic – a world of rampant trans-humanism, corrupt mega-corporations, and colorful characters out to make a name for themselves in the seedy streets of Night City.

Here’s the official blurb Microsoft cooked up to tempt would-be buyers:

Created in collaboration between designers from CD PROJEKT RED and Microsoft, the limited-edition, 1TB console encapsulates the urban decay and vibrant tech of Night City. Its design features glow-in-the-dark elements, custom decorative panels, LEDs, color-shift effects, and textures — all evoking numerous facets of Cyberpunk 2077’s dark future setting.

To pile on the sense of exclusivity, Microsoft explains that the Cyberpunk 2077 bundle will be the last limited Xbox One X console, with production capped at 45,000 units. The console will be available from June this year.

An Ill-Timed Proposition

Microsoft’s Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 bundle is an odd proposition. Limited edition consoles generally ship alongside the game’s from which they take inspiration. In this case, the console will go on sale three months ahead of Cyberpunk 2077 and include a digital download code for the game.

The exact reasons for this are currently unknown, but insiders suggest it may be a sign that Microsoft will wind down Xbox One production in favor of maximizing Series X output from June onward.

It’s safe to assume that Microsoft is attempting to trigger a final surge of purchases before the next-gen Xbox Series X. A heavy-hitting AAA release is as good as it gets in terms of a console seller. But, when the bundle goes on sale, the Xbox Series X will only be 4 to 5 months away.

It’s hard to imagine much appetite for a console that will be superseded by a much more powerful replacement months later, even from the game’s most die-hard fans and collectors. And that, despite the unquestionable pull of CD Projekt Red’s highly-anticipated RPG.

With that said, Microsoft’s next-gen strategy is very much one of a slow transition to ensure the Xbox eco-system remains equitable in terms of access regardless of which console (or even PC) players have. For example, upcoming first-party titles such as Halo: Infinite will launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC simultaneously. Xbox head Phil Spencer hints that this could be the case for platform exclusives up to two years after the release of the next-gen console.

Drawing new players to Xbox thanks to Cyberpunk 2077’s clout plays into that player-centric approach, but the bundle doesn’t seem to offer enough to convert late comers to Xbox.

