The Coronavirus Is Helping to Contain the Spread of K-Pop Band BTS

BTS was forced to live stream a global press conference due to the risk of infection.

Which plague is worse: the coronavirus, or BTS?

The coronavirus is an antidote for K-pop.

One of the most disastrous plagues to come out of eastern Asia has been stopped in its tracks by the coronavirus. BTS, the world’s cringiest k-pop troupe, was forced to livestream its global press conference via YouTube, following the coronavirus threat.

According to a press release from Big Hit Entertainment—management for the k-pop phenomenon—a global press conference to celebrate the release of BTS’s new album has been relegated to a YouTube Livestream. The announcement, issued February 24, reads:

“Due to the spread of coronavirus, Big Hit has decided to proceed with the ‘BTS Global Press Conference’ via YouTube Livestream only, without inviting the press onsite, as a measure to mitigate the risks.”

Bit Hit heeded the advice of the South Korean government, echoing the policy to refrain from holding events “with a massive number of participants.”

Instead, BTS held the press conference in a room as empty as their musical repertoire.

Here’s a video of the boys, who—without the shrieks of a thousand adoring fans—emit the charisma of 7 soggy towels.

For those of you not wishing to waste an hour of your life, I can summarize their livestream as follows:

The BTS boys take turns meekly shouting out their new album before answering pre-vetted questions from the global press.

They then talk about the album, which—apart from a few love songs—details the hardships of becoming a multi-million dollar boyband.

So relatable.

BTS: Map of the Soulless: 7

The press conference promoted the band’s latest release: ‘Map of the Soul: 7.’

The album—unlike its name suggests—is a rather soulless, self-aggrandizing example of everything wrong with modern music. It quite literally stuffs every popular genre of music into a 74-minute menagerie of love songs, interlaced with the boys occasionally patting themselves on the back for “making it.”

The album exudes the corporate message of ‘love sells,’ and targets an ambiguous demographic with its mind-numbingly vague lyrics. Here’s just one example from the song “Boy With Luv.”

“How’s your day

Oh tell me (oh yah oh yah, oh yah oh yah)

Oh text me (oh yah oh yah, oh yah oh yah)”

Map of the Soul: 7 sounds like it was taking a cue from Bo Burham’s satirical take on every pop song ever.

Within ‘Repeat stuff,’ a seminal caricature of modern pop, Burnham aptly dismantles corporately controlled pop music.

Oh girl, I hope you don’t think that I’m rude

When I tell you that I love you boo

I also hope that you don’t see through

This cleverly constructed ruse

Designed by a marketing team

Cashing in on puberty and low self-esteem

And girls’ desperate need to feel loved

Now for a side-by-side comparison with lyrics from BTS’ “Inner Child.”

“Tonight

If I touch my hand against yours

Can you hold that hand?

I will be you You just have to look at my galaxies

Be showered with all those stars

I’ll give you my world”

Case in point.

The Coronavirus’ Silver Lining

BTS’ relegated press conference is arguably the most beneficial element to emerge from the coronavirus since the recent rally on gold.

The decision to exclude the press and BTS devotees from attending the conference strikes two birds with one stone. Not only does it minimize the spread of a senseless disease, but it also reduces the chances of the coronavirus proliferating in South Korea.

Heavy sarcasm aside, it was a wise choice to livestream the press conference.

Cases of the novel coronavirus have rocked South Korea. According to data from Johns Hopkins CSSE, the infection tally in the country now exceeds 830 cases.

BTS: Badly Timed Suckers

On top of the press conference, BTS has to replan their entire tour.

An entire armada of K-Pop acts has been forced to cancel or postpone tours as a result of the growing coronavirus threat.

It’s a good start, and perhaps one day we’ll find a cure for BTS fandom. Until then, at least we can count on the coronavirus to keep the K-pop band at bay.

