Posted in: Gaming NewsOp-ed
Published:
February 22, 2020 10:30 PM UTC

The Art of Nintendo Power Twitter Account Is a Retro Wonderland

Anyone with an interest in the history of gaming owes it to themselves to check out The Art of Nintendo Power Twitter account. Some of the most amazing pieces of gaming art are on display there.

Author: William White @WilliamWhiteIP

The Art of Nintendo Power is a new account focusing on the long-gone publication, and it shows off some of the most amazing art in gaming. | Credit: Reuters/Issei Kato

  • The Art of Nintendo Power is a new account focusing on the dead gaming magazine.
  • It features art and memorabilia from the publication as well as rejected pieces.
  • Stephan Reese is the collector behind the account.

The Art of Nintendo Power is a new Twitter account that shows off art and memorabilia from the defunct gaming magazine. It belongs to Stephan Reese, a collector from Southern California.

Anyone with an interest in the history of gaming owes it to themselves to check out The Art of Nintendo Power Twitter account. Some of the most amazing pieces of gaming art are on display there.

The Art of Nintendo Power Shines a Light on Gaming History

Among Reese’s collection are several pieces of art that were used as covers for Nintendo Power. This includes a massive oil painting featuring Simon Belmont.

That original art for Super Castlevania IV is beautiful. Source: Twitter

This particular piece was the cover of Nintendo Power Volume 32. That was the issue that included a strategy guide for Super Castlevania IV.

Rejected Art Also Shows Up on the Account

Other impressive pieces of art on the Twitter account range from Mario Kart to Star Fox. There are even rejected pieces, such as this Cyrax not used on the Volume 78 Mortal Kombat 3 cover.

Check out this interesting Cyrax art. Source: Twitter

The Art of Nintendo Power account is still new, but gaming history buffs that want more can head over to Reese’s Instagram account. There are even more pictures over there.

There’s even something for Mega Man fans! Source: Twitter

Reese is a Blessing to the Gaming Community

The creation of The Art of Nintendo Power Twitter account shines a light on an aspect of video game history that can be easy to forget. Typically, the focus is so strongly on the actual games themselves that the advertising and products around them are pushed to the side.

Case in point, auctions surrounding rare video games are major news for collectors, but buying and selling promotional art barely ever pricks the ears of gamers.

Luckily, the community has saints like Stephan Reese out there preserving and sharing that history. Make sure to check out his accounts and thank him for sharing his collection!

The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Gerelyn Terzo.

Last modified: February 22, 2020 6:21 PM UTC

William White @WilliamWhiteIP

William White comes from Southeast Ohio and is a graduate of Washington State Community College. He's been writing professionally for over 10 years and his current focus is on the gaming industry.

More of: Nintendo PowerStephan Reese
Show comments

Latest News:

Dak Prescott Will Likely Get Elite Money for His Above-Average Talent

Lil Pump’s Retirement Was a Blatant Lie – Here’s Why That Sucks

Boeing’s Shocking Debris Problem Exposes the Company’s Dangerous Monopoly

Warren Buffett Torches Corporate America, Spells Doom for Stock Market

Twitch Streamers Could Be About to Get So Much Richer

How to Time the Stock Market Crash We All Know is Looming

‘The Banks Are Broke’: This Viral Video From 2013 Is More Relevant Than Ever

Your Cell Phone Is More Likely to Kill You Than Coronavirus

Wilder vs. Fury 2 Will Be the Most Boring Title Match in Boxing History

Why Tesla Stock Should Panic About China’s Auto Sales Implosion

We Need More Horror-Injected Video Games

Don’t Expect Underwhelming Returns to Force Warren Buffett to Retire

Markieff Morris Is a Terrible Fit for the Los Angeles Lakers

Charles Barkley Is Disgusted by Cavs’ Treatment of John Beilein, and He’s Right

Elon Musk Is Making Hay While the Sun Shines on Tesla & SpaceX