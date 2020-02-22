The Art of Nintendo Power Twitter Account Is a Retro Wonderland

The Art of Nintendo Power is a new account focusing on the dead gaming magazine.

The Art of Nintendo Power is a new Twitter account that shows off art and memorabilia from the defunct gaming magazine. It belongs to Stephan Reese, a collector from Southern California.

Anyone with an interest in the history of gaming owes it to themselves to check out The Art of Nintendo Power Twitter account. Some of the most amazing pieces of gaming art are on display there.

The Art of Nintendo Power Shines a Light on Gaming History

Among Reese’s collection are several pieces of art that were used as covers for Nintendo Power. This includes a massive oil painting featuring Simon Belmont.

This particular piece was the cover of Nintendo Power Volume 32. That was the issue that included a strategy guide for Super Castlevania IV.

Rejected Art Also Shows Up on the Account

Other impressive pieces of art on the Twitter account range from Mario Kart to Star Fox. There are even rejected pieces, such as this Cyrax not used on the Volume 78 Mortal Kombat 3 cover.

The Art of Nintendo Power account is still new, but gaming history buffs that want more can head over to Reese’s Instagram account. There are even more pictures over there.

Reese is a Blessing to the Gaming Community

The creation of The Art of Nintendo Power Twitter account shines a light on an aspect of video game history that can be easy to forget. Typically, the focus is so strongly on the actual games themselves that the advertising and products around them are pushed to the side.

Case in point, auctions surrounding rare video games are major news for collectors, but buying and selling promotional art barely ever pricks the ears of gamers.

Luckily, the community has saints like Stephan Reese out there preserving and sharing that history. Make sure to check out his accounts and thank him for sharing his collection!

