Posted in: Op-edPolitics
Published:
January 29, 2020 6:49 PM UTC

Thank God Donald Trump Fired John Bolton

"Let me guess, you want to nuke them all." The World War 6 quip wasn't the first time Donald Trump mocked John Bolton's love for war.

Author: W. E. Messamore @thehuli

Trump may have been joking about "World War 6," but John Bolton's approach to the world stage was no laughing matter. | Source: Sergei Gapon/AFP

  • Donald Trump tweeted he had to fire John Bolton to keep us out of World War 6.
  • It’s funny because everyone knows it’s true.
  • If John Bolton had his way, the U.S. would be fighting three full-blown ground wars in Iran, Syria, and Venezuela right now.

America woke up Wednesday to the shock of “World War 6” trending on Twitter.

We had to worry about a world war again for the second time this month. And wonder how on Earth we already missed the last three!

Source: Twitter

But there’s no cause for alarm.

We’re not about to start World War 6, or even merely World War 3.

If Donald Trump had listened to John Bolton, though, instead of firing him as National Security Advisor last year, we would be at war for sure. Maybe not a world war – that was obviously hyperbole.

But we would be in the major regional war that people feared when they were Googling and tweeting about World War 3 after the Soleimani strike earlier this month. In addition to Iran, Bolton has called for war to change regimes in Syria, Libya, and Iraq. He got his wish in Iraq and Libya, where the U.S. interventions unleashed years of death and chaos.

Last January, during the height of U.S. tensions with Venezuela, photographers snapped Bolton’s wish list for “5,000 troops to Columbia” scrawled on a legal pad tucked under his arm. It seems like Bolton has never heard of a corrupt third-world or developing country he didn’t want the U.S. to “improve” with bombs or an invasion.

John Bolton Plans Wars in His Sleep

Days after Trump appointed Bolton to be his National Security Advisor in March 2018, The Atlantic said “his militancy: his incessant, almost casual, advocacy of war,” is what stands out most about Bolton:

Bolton—in his pre-Iran deal columns—again and again arrived at the same conclusion: There is no alternative to war.

Indeed, he argued in 2016 that regime change is the “only long term solution” in Iran. Last May, he directed the Pentagon to draw up plans for a 120,000 troop invasion of Iran and pitched the war to Trump.

John Bolton takes the controversial Bush Doctrine of preemption even further. The Bush Administration asserted a right to self-defense if a foreign power was about to attack. The Bolton Doctrine nixes that condition. He advocates full-tilt, regime-toppling wars against countries that could, someday, be capable of attacking.

No one tell John Bolton that the sun at the center of our solar system has nuclear capabilities. He’ll advocate drafting half the country into the Space Force.

The Democrats, Bolton, and Impeachment

This isn’t the first time Trump has ridiculed John Bolton’s crazy obsession for war.

White House officials reported last summer he would constantly goad and mock Bolton in front of other officials. He’d make quips like:

Let me guess, you want to nuke them all.

House Democrats will lay down with anyone who says they’ve got dirt on Donald Trump. The Democrats want John Bolton to testify in Trump’s impeachment trial after the New York Times leaked explosive allegations in Bolton’s new book. Bolton says Trump directly tied Ukrainian foreign aid to the Biden investigation in conversations with him.

Trump denies it.

When NBC News reported the “World War Six” tweet this morning, it quite incorrectly headlined the report, “Trump rages at Bolton.” One rages at something they’re impotent against; one laughs at whatever is impotent against them.

Donald Trump is the one in the position of power here, not Bolton. The president got tired of having to yank Bolton’s leash like the weary new owner of an aggressive rescue pitbull. And we’re lucky he did!

Trump told him “You’re Fired!” last September. And his hopes for Iraq War 2.0 went down in flames.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.

W. E. Messamore @thehuli

Markets Contributor for CCN living in Nashville, Tennessee. Bachelor of Business Administration from Belmont University in 2009 (majored in Entrepreneurship). Organized Senator Rand Paul's first and second online fundraisers in 2009. Correctly predicted the bitcoin bull market of 2019. Roving editor for the Independent Voter Network since 2013. Email me | Follow Me on Twitter (followed by: fmr Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX), Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), fmr NM Gov. Gary Johnson, and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY))

More of: Donald TrumpJohn Bolton
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

Why I Will Never Fly on a 737 MAX

Here’s What Lady Gaga’s ‘Little Monsters’ Don’t Want You to Know

Myth’s Darwin Project Debacle Tests the Limits of the Twitch Banhammer

Lyft Is Becoming Lean and Mean, So Why Is the Stock Dropping?

U.S. Stocks Slam on the Brakes as Fed’s Powell Expects Coronavirus to Disrupt Global Economy

Dow Erupts Higher as Fed Teases Stock Market With More ‘Stealth QE’

‘Safe Haven’ Bitcoin Rockets Toward 3-Month High; Up 32% YTD

Greedy Blizzard Owns Your New Game Mode Ideas Now

It Still Doesn’t Matter if PS5 Is Faster Than Xbox Series X

U.S. Housing Market Desperately Needs New Homes To Avoid 2020 Crash

How Kobe Bryant’s Death Is Being Exploited by Conspiracy Theorists

PlayStation Plus February Lineup Delights With 5 Free Games

This Key Metric Will Make Warren Buffett Think Twice About Selling More Apple Shares

What Ellen Pompeo’s Epic TMZ Slam Gets Wrong About the Kobe Bryant Crash

Critical Fernandes Signing is Just Band-Aid for Man Utd’s Diabolical Season