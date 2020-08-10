Home Showbiz ‘Snitch’ Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Fake Shenanigans Are Getting Boring

‘Snitch’ Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Fake Shenanigans Are Getting Boring

August 10, 2020 3:30 AM UTC
In the midst of a financial crisis and a pandemic, Tekashi 6ix9ine and his made-for-Instagram stunts are unnecessary & annoying.

US rap singer 6ix9ine, or Tekashi 69 desperately wants to stay relevant - and that is starting to get tiring.| Source: Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

  • Tekashi 6ix9ine recently paid a “visit” to Bergen County Mall.
  • His “visit” was nothing but a made-for-social-media stunt that ended with a fake fight.
  • This is really nothing more than a pathetic attempt for the “rapper” to get headlines, and it’s really quite annoying in this post-pandemic world.

Tekashi 6ix9ine needs to knock it off.

The “rapper’s” latest offense to hip hop culture is pulling made-for-social-media stunts in a world that’s full of economic strife, concerns over a deadly pandemic, and record unemployment.

It’s an old and tired move, and he needs to find another talent — or, more accurately, gimmick — to exploit.

Why Is Tekashi 6ix9ine Still Trying To Make Headlines?

For some reason, Tekashi 6ix9ine (government name: Daniel Hernandez) is still trying to get headlines that don’t involve him going back to jail or retiring from “the game” altogether and becoming a paralegal.

In this latest stunt, he paid a visit to the Bergen County Mall in New Jersey, where it wasn’t long before fans started “noticing” him. (And how can you miss him, really, since he looks like a human bag of Skittles…)

He then pulled a “Hard Day’s Night”-style stunt that culminated with a fake fight in the mall. So much for social distancing!

Video: Tekashi 6ix9ine Engages In A Fake Fight For Instagram

He Doesn’t Deserve Our Attention

Ordinarily, I wouldn’t hold such antipathy towards an entertainer, especially when they’re doing their part to try to make 2020 a little bit more bearable for those of us who are dealing with everything from COVID-19 to economic instability.

But Tekashi 6ix9ine is not one such entertainer. He’s a convicted criminal, an untalented rapper, and a culture vulture who has a problem with “snitching” on his co-conspirators. And considering there are more than a few theories that suggest he’s an “industry plant,” he deserves more than just a bit of a side-eye.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is not exactly well-liked in the hip hop world…and for good reason. | Source: Twitter

We’re good on this, Tekashi 6ix9ine. Go bother someone else.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

Last modified: August 9, 2020 10:26 PM UTC

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more. She is also the author of The Uprising series and is the CEO of the acclaimed G-Force Marketing & Publicity firm, which has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter and has scored film, television, radio, and print placements for celebrity clientele worldwide. Reach her via email: bgbusiness@bernadettegiacomazzo.com. Visit her website here, her MuckRack profile here, or her LinkedIn profile here.

