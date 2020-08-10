‘Snitch’ Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Fake Shenanigans Are Getting Boring

Tekashi 6ix9ine needs to knock it off.
The “rapper’s” latest offense to hip hop culture is pulling made-for-social-media stunts in a world that’s full of economic strife, concerns over a deadly pandemic, and record unemployment.
It’s an old and tired move, and he needs to find another talent — or, more accurately, gimmick — to exploit.
For some reason, Tekashi 6ix9ine (government name: Daniel Hernandez) is still trying to get headlines that don’t involve him going back to jail or retiring from “the game” altogether and becoming a paralegal.
In this latest stunt, he paid a visit to the Bergen County Mall in New Jersey, where it wasn’t long before fans started “noticing” him. (And how can you miss him, really, since he looks like a human bag of Skittles…)
He then pulled a “Hard Day’s Night”-style stunt that culminated with a fake fight in the mall. So much for social distancing!
Ordinarily, I wouldn’t hold such antipathy towards an entertainer, especially when they’re doing their part to try to make 2020 a little bit more bearable for those of us who are dealing with everything from COVID-19 to economic instability.
But Tekashi 6ix9ine is not one such entertainer. He’s a convicted criminal, an untalented rapper, and a culture vulture who has a problem with “snitching” on his co-conspirators. And considering there are more than a few theories that suggest he’s an “industry plant,” he deserves more than just a bit of a side-eye.
We’re good on this, Tekashi 6ix9ine. Go bother someone else.
Last modified: August 9, 2020 10:26 PM UTC