Tarek El Moussa’s Shade at Christina Anstead Is Just What She Deserves

Shortly after Christina Anstead announced that she was getting divorced from her second husband, her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, threw epic shade at her.

El Moussa posted about his ‘dream life’ with his new fiance, “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young, while Anstead wallowed in misery.

And though he followed it up by saying he was “sad” for his ex-wife, we have no choice but to stan a king.

Tarek El Moussa threw some epic shade at his ex-wife, Christina Anstead, and we are here for all of it.

Shortly after the “Christina on the Coast” host shared the news that she was divorcing her second husband, Ant Anstead, El Moussa posted about his “dream” life with his soon-t0-be new wife, Heather Rae Young of “Selling Sunset” fame.

And while he later posted that he “felt sad” for Anstead, his comments proved that he was the one who ultimately won.

Christina Anstead Claimed To Be Better

When we first got to know Christina Anstead (back when she was Christina El Moussa), it was through the El Moussa’s shared reality show, “Flip or Flop,” which airs on HGTV. The El Moussas shot the sizzle reel for the show on a whim, but when HGTV purchased the rights to the show, it quickly became one of the hottest shows for the network.

But reality TV fame wasn’t enough for Anstead. As we previously told you, she was gunning for a position on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” going so far as to (allegedly) “leak” information about her casting to the press…only to end up with the proverbial egg on her face when the casting never came to be.

Apparently, Christina Anstead didn’t learn from the crash-and-burn careers of Ty Pennington, Carter Oosterhouse, and her fellow network stars The Property Brothers: just because someone is known for home improvement does not mean one qualifies for a “Hollywood” career. Stay in your lane, princess.

This, too, was reportedly at the crux of Tarek’s beef with Christina while they were still married. Despite Christina Anstead’s later claims that Tarek El Moussa’s cancer (which he came down with in 2013) caused irreparable damage to their marriage, the writing was on the wall when El Moussa allegedly refused to allow Christina and their shared children to go on “RHOC.”

But it seems life paid Christina Anstead back for her ways, because many of her follow-up boyfriends were cheaters, as you can see in the video below.

But Tarek El Moussa Actually Is Better

To Tarek El Moussa’s credit, he didn’t do what his ex-wife did and run to the first set of open arms. Instead, he took time to heal himself before ultimately getting engaged to “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young.

And it seems he has nothing but great things to say about her, as evidenced in his Instagram caption:

I don’t know…I’m just so excited about life!! I’m in love, I’m engaged, Flipping 101 is on the air and Flip or Flop is on the way. I’m telling you…it’s possible to accomplish those things you have been dreaming of! I dreamed of this life and I got it by believing I could do it and working my tail off!! If there is something you want just go for it! I’m yelling at you to chase your dreams!

Later, he said that he was “sad” for Christina Anstead and what she was going through — but it seemed like little more than an after-thought. What’s more, he seemed to strongly imply that he didn’t think Christina’s marriage to Ant Anstead was going to last very long in the first place.

Given all that’s happened, and how it’s played out, it seems like Tarek El Moussa really did win it all in the end.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.