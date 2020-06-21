Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are Done Being Royals – Who Can Blame Them?

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle have moved further away from “The Firm.”

A new report reveals they have “no intention” of rejoining the Royal Family as active members.

Who can blame them, really?

Prince Harry has had enough.

A new report reveals that the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, have ditched “The Firm’s” lawyers. According to royal insiders, this is a sign that the younger Windsor has “no intention” of rejoining the British royal family.

Given the hell they’ve gone through, who can blame them?

Prince Harry Has Wanted Out For A Long Time

Contrary to the popular belief amongst white British women, Meghan Markle did not “steal” Prince Harry away from the royal family.

In fact, the younger Windsor has wanted out for a long, long time.

Back in 2006, Harry was floating around the idea of leaving royal life. Meghan Markle didn’t even have her job on “Suits” at the time. What are you going to accuse her of here, folks? Did she jump forward in time using witchcraft and plant the seed in his brain? Please.

The reason? He was enjoying his time in the armed forces, where he was being treated as “one of the blokes,” and had developed a sense of purpose.

He ultimately decided to stay out of loyalty to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and brother Prince William. And though the latter, reportedly, committed the ultimate betrayal, Prince Harry hadn’t been thrilled with the way things were going for a long time.

He Warned You All To Knock It Off

Prince Harry first confirmed his relationship with Meghan Markle back in November 2016.

But the confirmation wasn’t a joyous one. In fact, the young Windsor made clear that folks either needed to knock it off, or they were going to dip.

Some of this has been very public—the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and Web article comments. Some of it has been hidden from the public—the nightly legal battles to keep defamatory stories out of papers; her mother having to struggle past photographers in order to get to her front door; the attempts of reporters and photographers to gain illegal entry to her home and the calls to police that followed; the substantial bribes offered by papers to her ex-boyfriends; the bombardment of nearly every friend, coworker, and loved one in her life.

Sorry, but did that sound like he was thrilled with any of you?

To this day, the press refuses to leave his wife alone. She’s been accused of being everything from a gold-digger to a social climber. She’s even blamed for things other people do that are out of her control.

So let’s see if we understand each other. The British press, and jealous British white women, want Prince Harry to tolerate their venom and vitriol against his wife and family. He’s to keep a “stiff upper lip” for the benefit of “being royalty.” If he speaks out, he’s delusional — and if he doesn’t, he’s “whipped.”

Prince Harry isn’t going to take it anymore. And neither should he have to.

