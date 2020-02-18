Sorry PlayStation Fans, But This ‘Player Celebration’ Isn’t the PS5 Reveal

PlayStation unveiled a new Player Celebration event.

Players can unlock rewards by reaching community goals.

An exclusive PlayStation kit, including a real-life Platinum Trophy, is also up for grabs.

With everyone and their uncle desperate for a morsel of PlayStation 5 news, Sony has instead unveiled a comparatively underwhelming new event. It’s isn’t the PS5 reveal.

PlayStation Player Celebration

The PlayStation Player Celebration aims to get players to load up their PlayStation 4 and play games.

Here’s the official blurb:

Over the past six years, more than 100 million players have come together to experience incredible stories and adventures in a generation of unforgettable PS4 games. To celebrate the players, we’re calling on the PlayStation community to join together, play towards a set of shared goals and win exclusive prizes.

Interested players can sign up via a dedicated page on the PlayStation website. From there, all you need to do is play as many games as possible, rake in those trophies, and hope everyone else follows suit.

You’ll need to play at least one hour of a respective game for it to count. Trophies are capped at six a day.

Community Goals and Rewards – But No PS5

PlayStation has laid out three community goals, each offering up rewards. Goal one triggers at 125,000 games played/500,000 trophies earned.

Reaching it unlocks an exclusive PS4 static theme and PSN avatar:

Goal Two ups the requirements to 375,000 games and 1.5 million trophies. Reaching this target grants players five PSN avatar images. These include the likes of Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn and Nathan Drake from the Uncharted series.

Finally, 675,000 games and 2.7 million trophies reward players with an exclusive PS4 dynamic theme.

PlayStation is also dangling the carrot with the possibility of grabbing an exclusive PlayStation kit simply for signing up and answering a “skill-based question,” which goes live Mar. 17 at 11 am PST.

The kit includes a real-life Platinum Trophy with your PSN name engraved on the front. You’ll also get a $100 PS Store voucher and codes for some PS Hits games.

Sign-ups are open from today, but the goals don’t go live until Feb. 24.

It’s all well and good running these community events, but the timing feels like Sony is just trolling us at this point.

Forget trophies and PSN avatars. Just give us some fresh information about the PS5.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.