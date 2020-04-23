Sony’s Deflect Isn’t Fooling Gamers During PlayStation Network Outage

Users are reporting problems accessing social and game features on the PlayStation Network.

Sony says it has engineers investigating the issue, which appears to have hit the US, Europe, and Japan hardest.

The problems persist after peaking during the early hours of this morning.

Outages affecting the PlayStation Network are causing issues for users. PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 owners are reporting difficulties accessing servers leading to problems with games, parties, and chat features.

Users are struggling to access the online components of titles like Grand Theft Auto V, NBA 2K20, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Destiny 2.

PSN Server Outages

A status update published by Sony noted that users might encounter problems ‘launching games, application, or online features.’ Sony says its engineers are investigating the issues with an eye of providing a fix as quickly as possible.

Sony has since removed the message. The PlayStation Network status page now says that all services are up and running.

A message remains on the PSN status page warning of possible slower downloads, but doesn’t address the ongoing issues. It reads:

You may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads because we’re working with ISPs to manage download traffic. We believe it’s important to do our part to address internet stability concerns as an unprecedented number of people are staying home and practicing social distancing. We appreciate the support and understanding from our community.

US, Western Europe, and Japan Hit Hardest

Tracking website DownDetector, which offers real-time outage information, highlights that the PlayStation Network issues peaked overnight between 4 am and 7 am GMT.

Data appears to show that PSN outages are predominantly affecting users on the west coast of the US, Western Europe, and Japan. According to DownDetector, the disruption has hit social features hardest. The issues are affecting sign-in and game play to a much lesser extent.

The situation appears to be improving based on a slow down in the number of complaints on social media. Sony hasn’t shared when it expects normal PlayStation Network functionality to return.

