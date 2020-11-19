Menu | Stories

Sony PS5 UK Launch Day Descends Into Utter Chaos

Last minute delivery delays, retail website order issues, and accusations of theft sour PS5 launch day excitement in the UK.
  • Published: 1 second ago
PlayStation 5, PS5
At-least the viral marketing is holding up. | Source: REUTERS/Simon Dawson
  • Sony’s PS5 launched in the UK today.
  • Delivery woes, order confusion, and accusation of theft have resulted in a nothing short of disastrous launch.
  • Delivery van theft led to the cancellation of post in one area.

Forecast as a day of excitement for would-be PS5 owners, today’s UK launch quickly turned sour. Delivery chaos, online launch day stock order confusion, and alleged instances of theft – today’s gone anything but smoothly.

After launching in the US, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and South Korea on Nov. 12, the PS5 releases today to the rest of the world, including the UK.

Fresh PS5 Stock Woes

On the order front, limited stock sold out within minutes with most retailers, while others completely botched launch day sales.

In particular, retailer Curry’s PC World launched pre-orders ahead of the scheduled 9 am start, prompting it to close pre-orders and cancel all those that got through. After initially pushing back the launch, the retailer abandoned pre-orders for today, leaving many empty-handed as stocks had long been snapped up elsewhere.

PS5
New order resembled those of the initial pre-orders back in September. | Source: GAME

Much like the initial pre-orders in September, retailers like Argos, Tesco, John Lewis, and GAME suffered technical issues on their respective websites with pages failing to load and users sitting in queues for hours only to encounter a ‘out of stock’ message.

GAME and Yodel Buck Heads

For those with confirmed pre-orders excitedly awaiting a knock on the door, the situation proved just as testing. Notably, in the case of GAME customers. The retailer sent out an email yesterday warning of potential delays to orders expected for delivery on launch day. GAME blamed courier service Yodel, limited stock, and the size of the console. This sparked a tit for tat exchange between the two companies.

“For reasons beyond the control of GAME, Yodel have informed us today that not all orders due to be delivered by them will be delivered on release day. This is due to capacity issues in their delivery network.”

PS5
GAME warns of delivery delays, blaming courier Yodel. | Source: GAME

Yodel published a statement shortly afterward, rejecting the claim and throwing the blame on GAME and its fulfillment partner GFS:

“Yodel does not work directly with GAME. Our client is GFS, a fulfillment business who work in partnership with GAME. We have been consistently clear on the order volumes we are able to carry for them and it is deeply disappointing that Yodel’s name has been incorrectly used in an email to customers on the status of orders. There are currently no delays within our network, and any issues regarding delivery capacity is a matter for GFS and not Yodel.”

Theft

Many receiving their PS5 through Yodel note a tracking update reading ”We’re sorry but your parcel has been reported to us as missing. Please contact your sender for your next steps.” This has led to accusations of theft involving Yodel staff.

PS5
Yodel accused of theft by angry would-be PS5 owners. | Source: Twitter

According to one Twitter user, multiple delivery van thefts have led to the cancellation of post rounds in their area.

PS5
Delivery van theft shuts down post. | Source: Twitter

As you’d imagine, many expected retailers to have learned from last week’s Xbox Series X/S launch and made the necessary arrangements, both for pre-orders and deliveries, to ensure everything went smoothly. This clearly isn’t the case.

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN - Capital & Celeb News. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

  • Modified: 1 second ago
Thomas Bardwell
Thomas Bardwell
UK-based writer covering the video game industry. Email me | Bug me on Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
  • PlayStation 5
CCN – Capital & Celeb News, also known as CCN Markets, CCN, and CCN.com, is a global news site with journalists in the U.S., UK, Europe, and Asia. We cover financial markets, business, politics, showbiz, sports, and gaming. Opinionated articles are clearly marked with “Opinion.” CCN.com is a part of Hawkfish AS, a Norwegian Media Company with regional offices in the U.S., Canada, and India.

Sister Site: Hacked – Protection against Online Abuse and Cybercrime.

Editorial Team

Founder and Chief Editor: Jonas Borchgrevink – jonas.borchgrevink@ccn.com
Editor: Samburaj Das – samburaj@ccn.com
U.S. Editor: Aaron Weaver – aaron.weaver@ccn.com
Financial Editor: Sam Bourgi – sam.bourgi@ccn.com
HR and Recruiting: Pamela Meropiali – pamela.meropiali@ccn.com
Sales Manager: Pankaj Upadhyay – pankaj@ccn.com.

Phone number: +47 98 48 24 99

© 2020 Copyright: Hawkfish AS. All Rights Reserved. Address: Drengsrudhagen 6, 1385, Asker, Norway.