Sony Avoids PlayStation Users’ Wrath by Shutting ‘Days Gone’ PC Rumor

Sony denies that it is bringing several more popular PS4 exclusives to PC.

Amazon France had listed games like The Last of Us Part Two and Bloodborne for PC.

The company had officially confirmed that Horizon Zero Dawn will be released on PC in summer 2020.

Christmas seemed to come early for PC gamers today when Amazon France began to list several PS4 exclusives for PC. The retailer listed games like Days Gone, The Last of Us Part Two, and Bloodborne for PC.

However, it was all some sort of error. Sony has released a statement to IGN denying that these games are coming to PC. It said:

The listings are not accurate. We have made no announcements to bring these games to PC.

The denial will be hugely disappointing for PC gamers, but it could also lose money for Sony. After confirming Horizon Zero Dawn for PC, due to release this summer, fans hoped that Sony would be more open to releasing exclusives on the platform.

Sony does have its own streaming service, PlayStation Now, which allows subscribers on PC to play PS4 games, but it’s not the same. It means that for the most part, Sony is losing out on a huge demographic.

Horizon Zero Dawn is Coming

The data suggests that releasing PS4 exclusives on PC, despite of the Days Gone denial, can be successful. There has been great excitement about Horizon Zero Dawn on PC, and the PC release of Death Stranding also looks like it could be a success.

It’s not just the sales of these games though, as making PC gamers happy could be one way for Sony to win fans from Microsoft. Microsoft makes Windows, but it also gets PC gamer money from subscribers to Xbox Game Pass. Sony could make that kind of money too from appeasing the huge PC gaming community by releasing PS4 exclusives for

