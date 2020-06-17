Some Movies Might Be Worth Filming in a Pandemic – but Not Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to resume filming in July.

It will be the first major studio movie to resume filming in the UK.

If history tells us anything, Dominion will be terrible and not worth the risk of filming in a pandemic.

The creators of Jurassic World have curious timing.

They decided that now would be a great time to resume filming the latest movie in their dinosaur franchise. Forget that the COVID-19 pandemic is starting to find its second wind.

Universal plans to resume filming on July 6th in the UK. They’re dedicating $5 million on pandemic protocols. A Universal executive told Deadline that, “cost isn’t our main concern now.”

If that’s true, maybe they could throw a few million dollars at writers with some original ideas?

Did We Not Learn From Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom?

The original Jurassic Park was an absolute classic. The sequel, The Lost World was bad. The third installment, Jurassic Park III, was a garbage fire. Their Rotten Tomatoes Scores read like test scores following a traumatic brain injury: 91%, 51%, 49%.

The Jurassic World franchise appears to be following a similar path. The original, Jurassic World was no Jurassic Park, but it supplied a passable amount of entertainment.

The Atlantic wrote:

If you limit your expectations for Jurassic World to “more teeth,” it will deliver on that promise. If you dare to hope for anything more—relatable characters, narrative coherence—you’ll only set yourself up for disappointment.

It scored a 70% on Rotten Tomatoes. Not bad.

The sequel easily delivered the worst ratings of any of the previously mentioned movies. Both critics and audiences alike gave it a failing 48% mark.

If history tells us anything, the third installment of Jurassic World will be near unwatchable.

Is This Movie Really Worth the Risk?

The sad part is, nearly every sequel thus far has tried to recreate Speilberg’s original plot:

Dinosaurs are contained. Hero has doubts. Oh no, he’s right. Kids get separated. Dinosaurs chase everyone. They all meet back up and survive.

Yep. That’s been the general progression of almost every Jurassic movie up to this point.

While I’m all for life resuming when it’s safe, this movie is likely not worth the risk. The UK has seen a spike in COVID-19 deaths in the past few days.

And if the United States is any measure, the world is not quite ready to resume life as normal.

But then again, if it fails, at least we won’t be missing out on much.

