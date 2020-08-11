Smash Mouth Ignore COVID-19 to Infect Crowd with Terrible Music

Smash Mouth have performed before a large audience in South Dakota, ignoring concerns that crowds help spread Covid-19.

The backlash has been strong, with calls to “cancel” the band.

Yet, the band should have been canceled decades ago for their boring and irritating music.

Californian rock band Smash Mouth has performed at a motorcycle rally in South Dakota, flouting concerns that large gatherings may accelerate the spread of the coronavirus. The quote-unquote “rock band” reportedly told the crowd, “F*** that Covid shit.”

Smash Mouth Think They Can Eradicate Coronavirus With Expletives

The 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off on Friday at Sturgis, South Dakota. Organizers expect an attendance of up to 250,000 people across its ten days. Many of those attending will be compensating for their small genitalia by showing off their large motorbikes, as well as spreading coronavirus.

California-based noise polluters Smash Mouth performed at the rally on Sunday. They join a growing list of truly excremental “artists” — including Vanilla Ice — to have performed in front of crowds during a global pandemic.

Most of the assembled spectators didn’t wear masks, according to reports. Neither did Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell, which is a shame, because it meant that the crowd had to listen to him “sing.”

Reports also suggest that “hundreds, if not thousands” of people gathered to watch the band abuse their instruments.

The news of Smash Mouth’s ill-timed performance has predictably drawn an angry response online. Because if you want a surefire way of spreading a contagious virus, you’d struggle to do better than cramping hundreds of people together in front of a stage.

One common theme was that people now have to “cancel” Smash Mouth because the band are a collective of poorly-talented hacks. As if the average musician is the infallible model of intelligence and social responsibility.

Judging by Twitter, people don’t approve of Smash Mouth’s decision to earn a few extra bucks by increasing the spread of the coronavirus. Yet the band couldn’t care less, at least judging by Steve Harwell’s words of wisdom on stage:

Now we’re all here together tonight. And we’re being human once again. F**k that COVID shit.

The Terrible Music Virus

Smash Mouth has long been earmarked as one of the worst bands in the history of music. Their performance at Sturgis, therefore, drew as much mockery as outright condemnation.

This raises a more serious point. It’s not just that Smash Mouth has likely increased coronavirus infections. It’s also that they used the vacuum of live concerts to spread their godawful music.

They’ve infected thousands with absolutely inane jingles like “All-Star” and “Walkin’ On The Sun.” You listen to either of these songs and you’re damaged for life, sullied by a taste for simplistic music and a questionable belief that marijuana could solve the world’s problems.

The band was also likely aware that agreeing to perform in the middle of a pandemic would attract lots of media attention.

They were right, and now we probably have to endure another few years of their barely tolerable existence. That’s in addition to the Covid-19 cases they’ve conspired in spreading.

Let’s just hope that when the pandemic dies down, Smash Mouth doesn’t find another way of shoehorning themselves into the spotlight.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.