Shroud’s Call of Duty: Warzone Criticism Couldn’t Be Any Stupider

Call of Duty: Warzone released yesterday to massive fanfare and sky-high player numbers.

Modern Warfare pro shroud thinks the game’s “ring” moves too quickly.

A quick examination reveals just how stupid that criticism is.

Call of Duty: Warzone is here, and pro players have a surprising number of gripes about the free-to-play battle royale. Much of that criticism is downright dumb, but no complaint is worse than shroud’s.

He whines that Warzone’s deadly gas – which forces players to remain inside the shrinking safe zone popularized in other battle royales like Fortnite – spreads too quickly. The gas slowly kills players while herding them towards the map’s center.

Call of Duty: Warzone Is Just Like Other Battle Royale Games

As first reported by Dexerto, shroud said of the gas ring:

Nobody knows what they’re doing because it’s so new. It’s going to be like that for a while.

That criticism would make sense, except that battle royales aren’t exactly new anymore. And the closing ring is one of the genre’s core concepts.

PUBG introduced the shrinking safe zone years ago, and games like Fortnite and Apex Legends took the idea and ran with it.

Gamers absolutely know what they’re doing.

shroud Is Just Making Excuses

From watching the above clip (~26:40), it’s obvious that shroud simply forgot the ring was closing in. This happens to players of all skill levels, especially when distracted by a fight like he was.

No one would have batted an eye, had shroud stopped complaining there. But he continued to say the gas “moves way too quick, for sure.”

A viewer brings up the game’s gas mask, which gives players ten seconds of protection. The streamer downplays its usefulness, which sounds like an excuse for his poor play.

After all, the gas mask is a boon for newer players. Apex Legends doesn’t have an equivalent item, and players seem fine. You never hear people complain about that game’s ring, and it moves fast.

In shroud’s case, you can clearly see the gas coming all around him. The red ring is prevalent on the game’s map. He had ample time to run away. He just screwed up.

Other professional players, like Nadeshot, are enjoying the game.

But some don’t think it will survive the hectic games industry. Like KEEMSTAR:

Developers often turn to pro players for feedback on their updates. We’ll have to see if Infinity Ward takes shroud’s complaints under advisement.

Hopefully, they’ll see it for what it is: An excuse.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.