Shroud Says PUBG Needs a Sequel to Stay Relevant – He’s Absolutely Right

PUBG is losing to competitors Fortnite and Warzone.

shroud thinks a sequel could push PUBG back into the spotlight.

A new game is probably already in the franchise’s future.

The likes of Fortnite and Warzone have stolen the battle-royale spotlight from PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). Despite the game going mobile or adding bots to entice new players, nothing has been enough to catapult the game back to its previous highs.

As of this writing, PUBG is barely in the top 20 most-watched games on Twitch. Every direct competitor is above it, aside from Apex Legends, which is basically tied.

Pro gamer shroud, however, claims he knows how the game can be back in gamers’ good graces. He thinks there simply needs to be a sequel.

He’s probably right.

PUBG Needs a New Game

In a clip pulled from Dexerto, shroud notes the above while stating they could make another game entirely, as well.

It’s hard to argue shroud’s logic here. After all, everyone in the battle-royale scene would pay attention to a new title. Streamers would jump on-board, and viewers would tune in to see what’s changed.

A sequel would give the franchise creator, Brandon Greene, a way to fix fundamental flaws with the current game. PUBG 2 could have more maps at the start. It could add a better ping system like Apex Legends or create partnerships with current brands as Fortnite does.

Or, a PUBG 2 could introduce something new entirely. Maybe an innovation on the battle-royale ring or, hell, a campaign of some sort.

At the very least, a new sequel could serve as a starting ground for new players. In its current state, PUBG isn’t very welcoming to newbies.

A Fresh Start

Many have stated that Overwatch is on the decline. Y’know what Blizzard is doing? They’re releasing a sequel. PUBG would do good to follow in those steps.

We already know Mr. Greene is working on something new. Chances are he’ll continue with the PUBG name for recognition.

That would be the smart thing to do.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Aaron Weaver.