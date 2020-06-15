Senior Royals Are ‘Watching’ Kate Middleton – What Does That Mean?

Kate Middleton is coming under more scrutiny from Buckingham Palace.

Reportedly, Buckingham Palace wants to be more cautious with the publicity.

Are they preparing her for the role of Queen Consort — or rewriting history?

Kate Middleton is under the microscope.

Buckingham Palace is tired of the mistakes of the past. So, they’re monitoring the Duchess of Cambridge “very closely.”

But what, really, does that mean for the Cambridges? And is Buckingham Palace trying to rewrite history with this move?

That Infamous “Tatler” Cover Story On Kate Middleton May Have Played A Role

It’s the story that will never die.

Loading ...

According to royal commentator Tom Quinn, Kate Middleton has had to endure more scrutiny in recent weeks because senior royal officials don’t want “the same mistakes” to happen again.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, will be watching very carefully, especially given that younger royals in the past have got things very badly wrong and they don’t want that to happen again.

While this is certainly a broad statement, it also has several meanings.

The British gutter press argues that ‘The Firm’ made the statement because they’re still reeling from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the royal family.

But there’s also the issue of Prince Andrew, who is currently in a world of trouble with the United States government.

Then there’s that infamous “Tatler” cover story, which has been in more news cycles than Thomas Markle himself.

But there’s another possibility, as well. Buckingham Palace could be working as the Cambridge’s crisis PR management.

Rewriting History

When Kate Middleton first starting dating Prince William, much ado was made about the fact that she was a “commoner.” Sure, her family had minor royal connections, but she didn’t have a royal title like her mother-in-law, Princess Diana. She was Lady Diana Spencer before she married Prince Charles.

That’s right: before Meghan Markle became Fleet Street’s favorite whipping girl, the Duchess of Cambridge drew their fire.

Interesting, though, how “The Firm” is trying to rewrite history. Another report released today reveals that Middleton didn’t want a full-time job because she was “in a high-profile relationship.”

Early Middleton press reports painted her as a “professional, intelligent woman.” But today’s press reports depict a “lady-in-waiting.”

Quite the shift, wouldn’t you say?

This is not to say that people — especially the future Queen Consort — can’t evolve over time. Kate Middleton is no different from the rest of us, in that regard.

But the “new and improved” Queen Consort is nothing more than The Firm’s smoke and mirrors.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.