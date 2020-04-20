Selena Gomez Fans Mercilessly Bully Demi Lovato Over Private Instagram

Demi Lovato has become the talk of the town once again as fans claim to have found her own private Instagram page.

Apparently, the “Anyone” hitmaker has been busy bashing her former BFF on the social media platform.

Demi’s camp claims its all false, but has she just been caught out?

Demi Lovato is facing another round of headline drama thanks to Selena Gomez fans. Over the weekend, reports started to emerge of a shady Instagram account that allegedly belongs to Demi. Although the account has now been deleted, fans were quick to jump to massive conclusions.

Screenshots of posts belonging to the account traumaqueen4eva began to circulate like a fart in an elevator. One of them included a picture of Lovato sitting next to Nicki Minaj and Gomez at a 2017 event, with the caption:

Aaaaaaaaanddddddd this would never happen…. #photoshop

Clearly, the pre-teen market is incredibly bored right now and lacking their exciting weekly trip to Sephora. Instead of browsing the make-up aisles in mindless droves, they’ve taken to the internet to bash Demi. The hashtag #DemiLovatoIsOverParty has been trending on Twitter since Friday evening.

Demi Lovato Doesn’t Need This BS

So, what is there to suggest that this account ever belonged to Demi in the first place? Why isn’t it just shrugged off as one of the millions of fake accounts? According to those that were quick enough to see the profile before it was deleted, a handful of Demi’s friends follow the account. They argue that this is substantial evidence it’s not phony, but 100% legit.

I argue that it’s an entirely ridiculous lie given life by a bunch of air-headed pre-pubescent girls looking to get revenge on Demi. Let’s not forget that this comes just days after the singer admitted her friendship with Selena was non-existent. When asked about Selena’s emotional public tribute after her performance at the Grammy’s, Lovato spilled the tea.

When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her, so it felt…I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing for the best.

This doesn’t fit in with the narrative that the hair-braiding, Disney-adoring legions of fans want to push, so they took revenge.

Selena Fans Need To Get A Grip

Let’s face it; Demi has much bigger fish to fry than spending her time bashing her childhood BFF on a private Instagram page. This is a woman that almost died two years ago and has battled her way back to sobriety to revive her music career.

You would’ve thought, that given everything, the internet might have cut her a teeny bit of slack, but no. When it comes to Selena, her fans will defend her to the death – even if it costs Demi her life.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.