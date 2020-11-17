Scott Disick’s Latest Fling Looks More Like a Cry for Help

Scott Disick is in the news cycle again for his dating choices.

This time, he’s been spotted with 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin.

After a messy breakup with his last teenage girlfriend, Sofia Richie, you’d think he would have learned.

Scott Disick is back, and he’s dating another teenager.

The 37-year-old has been spotted getting romantic with 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin. If you believed that the ‘Lord of Reality TV’ was finally growing up, you were wrong, and I’m honestly starting to get worried.

Scott Disick Is Not Learning

After a rocky relationship with Sofia Richie, you would think Scott Disick may have learned his lesson about dating women half his age. Apparently, the only lesson this manchild learned is that he really, really likes it.

Disick and Richie first hooked up when he was a 34-year-old father of three, and she was an 18-year-old model. It took three years for them to finally figure out that the dynamic was never going to work.

Scott checked into a rehab center in Colorado, allegedly to grieve his parents and ‘work on his past traumas.‘

While I applaud Disick for attempting to work on himself, has he really even started?

He’s back to his old self, seemingly having learned nothing from trying to make his former child-girlfriend happy. Now 37-years-old, he’s been spotting getting handsy with 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin.

To be abundantly clear, there’s a nearly 20-year age gap between Hamlin and Disick. But Hamlin and Disick’s oldest child are only nine years apart.

Who Is Amelia Hamlin?

Of course, anyone who attended Kardashian Kollege knows that you must date someone with fame in their lineage no matter what age attracts you. And Scott Disick graduated with honors.

Amelia Hamlin is not just a model; she’s a child of prestige. Her father is Harry Hamlin, an actor with an impressive TV resumé spanning 40 years.

Her mother, Lisa Rinna, was a daytime soap opera star and no stranger to the Kardashian way of life. She’s clearly had some ‘work done,’ and she’s starred in KUWTK’s main competition for the trashiest reality TV in all the land: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And judging by her Instagram page, the 57-year-old woman seems to think she IS a Kardashian.

Amelia Hamlin is a model and college student, as well as a part-time guest on RHOBH. But she’s already experienced some trauma in her young life. She’s struggled with mental health and eating disorders in the past, which is understandable when you grow up on the set of a soul-sucking reality show.

Let Us Pray For These Two

Maybe this will just be a short fling; maybe it’ll be a long romance. Either way, I hope these two get the help they need.

Disick recently told his ex, Kourtney Kardashian:

I go to therapy every week, but I never have any breakthroughs and I never feel happy. Like, I just didn’t grieve my parents correctly or give it enough time.

At the same time, he also said:

The whole COVID thing, staying in, no structure — it just doesn’t work for me. It’s making me feel like I can’t handle the staying home, not working.

Part of the grieving process is being with yourself and being with the discomfort of the pain.

All too often, people abandon their healing journey in favor of some old, familiar vice. In Scott Disick’s case, that vice seems to be young ladies.

Here’s hoping that at some point, he will have a breakthrough in therapy and inspire everyone in this reality TV circus to start growing up.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.