Schiff Impeachment Crony Sinks to New Low with Call to ‘Kavanaugh’ Trump

Rep. Eric Swalwell once bragged about how much evidence there is that Donald Trump abused his office.

Now he’s on Twitter begging anyone with evidence to share it.

That’s a bad look for someone who already voted to impeach.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) just sunk the Trump impeachment debacle to a new low.

Back in November, he said that there’s “new evidence” for Trump’s guilt pouring in every day. But in a recent tweet, Swalwell actually went on Twitter begging for anyone with evidence of Trump’s corruption to share it:

The call reveals just how desperate Democrats are for actual evidence that Donald Trump has committed any crimes – despite months of investigations and hearings.

But it’s worse than that.

Impeachment Echoes Brett Kavanaugh Hearings

After what happened to Brett Kavanaugh, Swalwell’s plea sounds like a dog whistle to incite the most rabid anti-Trump people to fabricate evidence against the president.

Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing turned into a sensational Senate investigation of fresh allegations of sexual misconduct from 1982 when Kavanaugh was a teenager in high school.

But it didn’t look like the Senate was going to vote the way Democrats wanted. And suddenly, a number of new accusers stepped forward – and recanted. The committee referred them to the DOJ for criminal investigation.

Now that things aren’t going Democrats’ way in the Senate again, Eric Swalwell is stirring up another witch hunt on Twitter. The congressman would no doubt object that he’s calling for legitimate evidence. He’d say this is reading something into his intentions that wasn’t there.

But by his own standards for judging Donald Trump guilty of soliciting a bribe from Ukraine, that would make Swalwell guilty.

Eric Swalwell’s Got Nothing on Trump

Swalwell’s probably not trawling for fake dirt on Trump. He probably wasn’t even thinking about that when he sent this tweet. But at best it shows how flimsy the Democrats’ evidence against Trump is.

Which makes his impeachment staggeringly pathetic.

In a cringy, over-the-top San Francisco Chronicle profile about what a good Boy Scout Eric Swalwell is for impeaching Trump, he bragged about how much evidence he has:

I’ve never been in a trial before where you literally get new evidence every day.

But Democrats have got so much nothing on Donald Trump, so many tedious hours of nothing, that Swalwell’s begging Twitter to help him make the case. Note the urgency in his words, “today would be a good day to share it.”

The profile continues:

You can come in prepared, but then you’re going to learn new information and on the fly you just have to scramble, and on live TV make sure that people watching know what it means.

Translation: You learn new information that doesn’t at all impugn Donald Trump, so you have to go on live TV to make sure that the people watching absorb your tortured interpretation of it. This cynical spin-doctoring doesn’t work on most Americans.

This Is Why Trump Won

That’s why Trump’s approval rating soared, and support for impeachment dropped during the hearings. And Americans despise politicians for thinking we’re that dumb.

That’s why they’re so fed up with lawyers like Swalwell in Washington that they voted a businessman and reality show host into office. At least he knows he’s a clown.

This kind of conduct is not worthy of a U.S. congressman.

After voting to impeach the president of the United States, this schmuck is putting up milk carton advertisements for information leading to the missing evidence.

Shameless.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.