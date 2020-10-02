Rihanna’s lingerie company Savage x Fenty just dropped its first men’s underwear line.

The new line is co-designed by Christian Combs and debuted on her “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2” last night.

More than half of the items are now sold out, and people on Twitter are crying about it.

Rihanna once again showed us that she’s almost as great a businesswoman as she is an artist. (We NEED a new album soon!)

She chose to debut her new men’s lingerie line during her “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2” last night, which premiered on Amazon Prime. While the show was mainly about the ladies, the men got their chance on stage to strut in their new lingerie.

Rihanna’s business model is a win and people on Twitter are raving about it.

This is the third year of Rihanna’s very popular Savage x Fenty lingerie line, but this year saw the inclusion of menswear, and it’s thanks to a collaboration between the singer and P Diddy’s son, Christian Combs. Last year, Combs walked in the show wearing Savage x Fenty that wasn’t up for sale. This year he co-designed all of the silk boxers and smoking jacket outfit.

The savage x Fenty vol 2 is everything!!! pic.twitter.com/1cDhjPja0T — 𝒦𝓊𝒹𝒶 ✨ (@Black_Bonnie_) October 2, 2020

The new line has proved to be just as popular as the women’s because it is now half sold out, and it just dropped after the show last night.

Fenty Is Trending On Twitter

Now that the collection is almost completely sold out, fans of the singer’s fashion lines and the men who couldn’t snatch up their own pair of Savage x Fenty pajamas are taking to Twitter to post their hilarious comments about missing out.

Buying bae some Fenty boxers to wear when he comes over 😌 pic.twitter.com/SbhLvKi5CC — 🥱 (@SenseiKicksAss) October 2, 2020

All the damn fenty boxers sold out sold out pic.twitter.com/5foIEc5SeV — Berry Pendigrass Vandross (@Eclipsed_Living) October 2, 2020

Me in my Fenty Boxer briefs dancing for my gf pic.twitter.com/8XjgRO9fIZ — ATPhotos 📸 (@_TheVeryBest) October 2, 2020

Me tryin on my new Fenty boxers in the mirror- pic.twitter.com/nNwmB1r333 — Shwayne Brady 🇦🇬 (@tracksuitsenpai) October 2, 2020

All I can say is Rihanna better be making more of the men’s collection or else she’ll have some very angry followers (including women who want the boxers for their man). Just kidding nothing Rihanna does will make her lose fans. She’s bad girl Ri Ri.

